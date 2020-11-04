Pima County still counting thousands of ballots, will resume Thursday

Pima County is still processing General Election ballots, with up to 34,000 early ballots and 18,300 provisional ballots waiting to be counted as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pima County Elections, officials will resume counting the remaining ballots Thursday morning and will continue doing so every day until counting is completed. The pace of counting will depend on the pace of ballot verification, they said.

Provisional ballots are required when there are questions about a given voter's eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can count, which means they make take longer to verify.

Results will be updated each afternoon of the days in which counting took place and alerts will be posted on Pima County social media accounts every time there is an update.

The 2020 General Election has garnered unprecedented voter turnout in Pima County, with 463,234 ballots cast out of 638,355 registered voters — nearly 73%.

