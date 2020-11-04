Pima County still counting thousands of ballots, will resume Thursday

An election worker scans a ballot while doing the first check of the signature while processing ballots at the Pima County Elections Office located at 6550 S Country Club Rd, on Nov. 4, 2020. If the signature matches what the office has on file the ballot will move on to be counted. If the signature does not match it will be moved to a special desk where workers investigate the signature by following up with the voter.
Pima County is still processing General Election ballots, with up to 34,000 early ballots and 18,300 provisional ballots waiting to be counted as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Pima County Elections, officials will resume counting the remaining ballots Thursday morning and will continue doing so every day until counting is completed. The pace of counting will depend on the pace of ballot verification, they said.
Provisional ballots are required when there are questions about a given voter's eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can count, which means they make take longer to verify.
Results will be updated each afternoon of the days in which counting took place and alerts will be posted on Pima County social media accounts every time there is an update.
The 2020 General Election has garnered unprecedented voter turnout in Pima County, with 463,234 ballots cast out of 638,355 registered voters — nearly 73%.
An election worker calls a voter to confirm a signature on a ballot at the Pima County Elections Office located at 6550 S Country Club Rd, on Nov. 4, 2020.
An election worker scans a ballot while doing the first check of the signature while processing ballots at the Pima County Elections Office located at 6550 S Country Club Rd, on Nov. 4, 2020. If the signature matches what the office has on file the ballot will move on to be counted. If the signature does not match it will be moved to a special desk where workers investigate the signature by following up with the voter.
An election worker scans a ballot while doing the first check of the signature while processing ballots at the Pima County Elections Office located at 6550 S Country Club Rd, on Nov. 4, 2020. If the signature matches what the office has on file the ballot will move on to be counted. If the signature does not match it will be moved to a special desk where workers investigate the signature by following up with the voter.
Mark Kelly, right, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters along with his wife Gabrielle Giffords, second from right, and daughters, Claire Kelly, far left, and Claudia Kelly, second from left, during an Election Night watch party on November. 3, 2020 at Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson, Ariz.
The crowd gathers in St. Philip's Plaza for a Republican supporters party on election night, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Election night wears on as Republican supporters stay up late waiting for numbers at a party held at St. Philip's Plaza, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Fox News declares Joe Biden the winner over Donald Trump in the state of Arizona behind the night's entertainment, singer Buck Helton, at a Republican supporters' party at St. Philip's Plaza, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Mark Kelly, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during an Election Night gathering at Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson, Ariz. on November 3, 2020.
Mark Kelly, right, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters along with his wife Gabrielle Giffords, second from right, and daughters, Claire Kelly, left, and Claudia Kelly, second from left, during an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
District 10 senate candidate Justine Wadsack moves through the crowd at a Republican supporters party at St. Philip's Plaza, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Arizona house candidate Brendan Lyons speaks to the Republican party supporters gathered at St. Philip's Plaza, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Gabby Saucedo Mercer, candidate for Pima County Board of Supervisors, watches polling numbers roll in at a Republican supporters party at St. Philip's Plaza, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
A woman in the crowd reacts as the first numbers of the night come up on network news showing Joe Biden well ahead of Donald Trump in Arizona during a party for Republican supporters at St. Philip's Plaza, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
The crowd of Republican supporters celebrate as news organizations declare Texas for Donald Trump during an election party at St. Philip's Plaza, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Mark Kelly, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during an Election Night gathering at Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson, Ariz. on November 3, 2020.
President Trump supporters wave a flag during an election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Maria Miranda waves to drivers as she waves her sign while stumping for 2nd Congressional candidate Brandon Martin outside the polling site at Desert Gardens Presbyterian Church, 10851 E Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 S. Campbell Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
A poll worker wearing a face shield and mask checks outside for voters in need of assistance at the polling station at Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, 5770 E. Pima St., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
A short line forms outside of the Drexel Heights Community Center, 5220 S San Joaquin Ave., polling place on November 3, 2020.
A voter glances at voting signs while approaching the Donna R. Liggins Neighborhood Center polling place located at 2160 N 6th Avenue, on Nov. 3, 2020.
Poll volunteers work the final half hour of the night at the Dusenberry-River Branch Library, one of the voting sites in Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Election Protection Arizona's Chris Griffin sits just outside the exclusion area at the Christ Lutheran Vail Church polling site, Vail, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Voters file into the polling site at Christ Lutheran Vail Church, 14600 E. Colossal Cave Rd., as voting takes place across the nation, Vail, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
A poll worker gestures a couple of voters inside the Desert Gardens Presbyterian Church, 10851 E Old Spanish Trail, one of polling sites across the area, Tucson, Ariz., November 3, 2020.
Trump supporters greet another arriving Trump supporter arriving outside of the Living Word Bible Church voting station in Phoenix, Ariz., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls)
Trump supporters greet voters arriving in their cars at the Living Word Bible Church voting station in Phoenix, Ariz., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls)
A line forms outside the polls at Continental Ranch Community Center located at 8881 N Coachline Blvd., on Nov. 3, 2020. According to Poll Marshal Judy Burns, the place had a line zigzagging through the parking lot when doors opened and a steady number of voters throughout the day.
A line forms outside the polls at Continental Ranch Community Center located at 8881 N Coachline Blvd., on Nov. 3, 2020. According to Poll Marshal Judy Burns, the place had a line zigzagging through the parking lot when doors opened and a steady number of voters throughout the day.
Voters put on masks outside the Avra Valley Fire District Station 191 before casting ballots, on Nov. 3, 2020.
A voter prepares a ballot outside the Avra Valley Fire District Station 191 polling place, on Nov. 3, 2020.
A voter leaves the polling place at Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, 5770 E. Pima St., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
A woman walks towards the Drexel Heights Community Center 5220 S San Joaquin Ave. to cast her vote on November 3, 2020.
Campaign signs adorn an area just off the property at Drexel Heights Community Center 5220 S San Joaquin Ave. on November 3, 2020.
A voter puts on a face covering before entering the Himmel Park Library polling place, on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A polling worker welcomes a voter to the Himmel Park Library polling place, on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A voter drops off their ballot on Election Day outside State Farm Stadium early, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A voter, November 3, 2020, at the Islamic Center polling place, 12125 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, Arizona.
Voters wait in line, November 3, 2020, at the Tempe History Museum polling place, 809 E. Southern Ave., Tempe.
Voters stand in line outside a polling station, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Voters stand in line outside a polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A school crossing guard stops cars for voters entering a polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A line forms outside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center just over an hour after the polls opened Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)
Voters arrive at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to cast their vote in the general election early Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)
A woman walks into the St. Margaret Mary's Church, 801 N Grande Ave. to cast her ballot on November 3, 2020.
An election worker processes early voting ballots at Pima County Elections Center, 6550 S. Country Club Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
An election worker processes early voting ballots at Pima County Elections Center, 6550 S. Country Club Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
The television news network, MSNBC, is projected onto screens at the Mark Kelly Election Night watch party for friends and family at Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson, Ariz. on November 3, 2020. Kelly is the democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.
Chairs are set up on the patio for friends and family at Hotel Congress for the Mark Kelly Election Night watch party in downtown Tucson, Ariz. on November 3, 2020. Kelly is the democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.
The sun begins to set behind a voting sign at Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 S. Campbell Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 3, 2020.
Poll workers check their phones as they wait for voters at a local polling station Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
