 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County still counting thousands of ballots, will resume Thursday

Pima County still counting thousands of ballots, will resume Thursday

An election worker scans a ballot while doing the first check of the signature while processing ballots at the Pima County Elections Office located at 6550 S Country Club Rd, on Nov. 4, 2020. If the signature matches what the office has on file the ballot will move on to be counted. If the signature does not match it will be moved to a special desk where workers investigate the signature by following up with the voter.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County is still processing General Election ballots, with up to 34,000 early ballots and 18,300 provisional ballots waiting to be counted as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pima County Elections, officials will resume counting the remaining ballots Thursday morning and will continue doing so every day until counting is completed. The pace of counting will depend on the pace of ballot verification, they said.

Provisional ballots are required when there are questions about a given voter's eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can count, which means they make take longer to verify.

Results will be updated each afternoon of the days in which counting took place and alerts will be posted on Pima County social media accounts every time there is an update. 

The 2020 General Election has garnered unprecedented voter turnout in Pima County, with 463,234 ballots cast out of 638,355 registered voters — nearly 73%.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Do you know where to vote?
Elections

Do you know where to vote?

  • Updated

Polling places change. Check out the Pima County Recorder's Office website to be sure you are going to the right polling place.

Do you know where to vote?
Elections

Do you know where to vote?

  • Updated

Polling places change. Check out the Pima County Recorder's Office website to be sure you are going to the right polling place.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Border wall contracts in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News