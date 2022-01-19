Pima County supervisors back proposal to eliminate cash bail in Arizona jails

In contrast, the NAACP representative also shared the story of a homeless woman who was locked up for 45 days after stealing a candy bar because she couldn’t afford her $250 bail payment.

“As these two cases well illustrate, things are sometimes exactly backwards in terms of the way the money bail system operates,” Cramer said. “It fails to protect public safety, punishes poverty and it disproportionately negatively impacts people of color.”

Local officials also have a financial incentive to back the change: National figures suggest jailing low-level offenders could cost the county tens of millions of dollars each year.

Supervisor Rex Scott said the board has “always been supportive of the cause of eliminating cash bail,” and that Tuesday’s vote means Arizona’s second largest county will now devote lobbying resources to the initiative during this year’s legislative session.

The only vote against the measure came from Supervisor Steve Christy. He expressed concern that the law would conflict with the county’s existing Community Bond Program, which provides bail payments for those who can't afford it.