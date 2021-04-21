Pima County's Kino Sports Complex could see addition of ice rinks, indoor sports facility

“I haven't gotten anything that has engendered so much passionate response and support for anything that we've talked about since January as this complex, especially the iceplex,” he said.

Board members received comments from family members of participants in the Tucson Junior Roadrunners youth hockey program. The proposed ice complex would be the group’s new home base.

Because of a lack of ice space in Tucson, hockey families expressed the challenges of making frequent treks up I-10 to use ice rinks in the Phoenix area. They say adding a large hockey rink in Tucson would mitigate these challenges while bringing the city up to par with other metropolitan areas in the state that are meeting the growing demand for hockey programs across the Southwest.

Jeremy Bow, president of the Tucson Junior Roadrunners Youth Hockey Association, told the board that while youth hockey in Pima County was a “niche community” 10 years ago, his organization has grown by 325% within the last five years.

“That anonymous youth hockey club from a decade ago is in the rearview mirror and our future could be very bright in the hands of Pima County and Knott Development,” he wrote.

The supervisors’ vote approves only nascent phases of development, however.