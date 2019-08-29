The court fight between Pima County's Republican Party and backers of Tucson's sanctuary city effort might be over, but not their feud.
The county GOP recently took issue with a Facebook post on the personal page of Zaira Livier, the campaign director for Tucson Families Free and Together, the group pushing the initiative city voters will decide in November.
In reference to the death of billionaire David Koch, a backer of several conservative causes, Livier wrote: "I’m getting a little tired of these criminal billionaires dying before we get the chance to publicly execute them."
The county GOP then posted, "It’s better to keep ones mouth (shut) and thought a fool, than to open it and remove all doubt," and linked to an article about Livier's Facebook post on the Arizona Daily Independent's website.
Unfazed, the social media savvy Livier says the county GOP and their allies have repeatedly attacked her and her family rather than criticize the initiative.
"Too bad they didn’t take their own advice when they filed that gravely misdirected lawsuit against Sanctuary. They, in practice, paid thousands of dollars in legal fees for the sake of (political) theater, just to prove to the public exactly how absolutely useless they are as a group, and how disconnected from reality their politics lay."
A Pima County Superior Court judge ruled against a lawsuit supported by the Pima County GOP that tried to get the initiative thrown off the ballot. The group decided not to appeal.
"The GOP should focus on the real issue at hand and the content of the initiative rather than focus on personal attack’s against me. The public deserves better. Issues that affect day to day people should be the focus of political debate- not this false and inflammatory nonsense," she told me.
In the recent weeks, Livier said death threats have been made against she and her family.
As an aside, the GOP Facebook post misquoted the saying that's been attributed to both Abraham Lincoln and Mark Twain, though both claims are dubious. It is: "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt."