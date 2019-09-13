A recently retired educator has entered the race to challenge District 1 Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller next year.
Rex Scott, who retired earlier this year as the principal of Tortolita Middle School, spent 27 years working in local schools as sees that experience as vital in challenging the two-term Republican.
His three decades spent in public education gave him experience in finding common ground and solutions to complex issues.
"The last 19 years as a school leader has prepared me really well for the role of being a Supervisor," Scott said.
The largest issue, he said, facing the district is a lack in county services in general.
"The biggest issue with county government is there seems to be an overall lack of trust and faith in county government among voters across the area. I think that's evidenced by the fact that the last several bond packages have gone down and have gone down pretty crushingly," Scott said.
His focus, if elected, would be on fixing roads, supporting local law enforcement and the quality of our parks.
Scott previously held political office in Athens, Ohio serving on the city council while he was going to college.
A Democrat since 2004, Scott spent half of his adult life as Republican.
"When I was a city councilman in my hometown in Athens, I was a Republican. And I stayed a Republican until the year 2000 and became an independent for four years," he said. "When I was a member (of the GOP) through the 80s and 90s, there was always a place for liberal to moderate Republicans both in both in Ohio and when I moved to Arizona."
The political climate shifted in the early 2000s, he said.
"I saw so many of those liberal to moderate Republicans, people like (former Arizona State Senator) Toni Hellon and, and (former Arizona State Representative) Pete Hershberger and (former Attorney General) Grant Woods that at the state level and (former US Senator) Jim Jeffords at the national level either get purged in the primaries or um, or, uh, just just leave in disgust," Scott said.
While more than a year away from when voters will decide between the Republican and Democratic nominees for District 1, Scott may already have a Democratic rival.
Jeff Farrell, a substitute teacher, recently filed paperwork also to challenge Miller next year.