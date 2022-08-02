Senate District 17: Incumbent Leach, Wadsack in tight race

A close race is shaping up in Arizona Senate District 17 between two Republican primary hopefuls who were less than 200 votes apart when the first batch of election results was released, preliminary data show

With about 16,000 votes counted, candidate Justine Wadsack had 37% support, followed by 36% for Vince Leach, who is seeking a third Senate term. A third candidate, Robert Barr, was in third place with 27% support.

The newly created District 17 encompasses much of Tucson's northwest side, the far east side and the Rita Ranch area.

Wadsack, 48, of Tucson, a licensed real estate agent, is making her second attempt at a state Senate seat after losing in 2020 in District 10. Wadsack took part in storming a Vail School District board meeting last year to protest face mask requirements for students during the pandemic. Her campaign website arizonafreedomteam.com says she supports improved border security, a ban on critical race theory and an anti-abortion law that says life begins at conception.

Leach, 73, of Tucson, served two terms as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives before becoming a state senator. He holds a bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from the University of Wisconsin at St. Point and worked in sales and business management for more than 35 years. Leach says he has worked to increase education funding in the state and promoted reforms to improve student achievement. He has pushed unsuccessfully for measures to reduce the availability of medical marijuana.

Robert Barr, 52, of Tucson owns and operates several investment firms and favors reduced regulations for small businesses. His candidate website barr4az.com says “Americans should be free to choose their own lives” especially in matters involving “health and education.” Barr supports school choice and is anti-abortion, and said if elected he would work to ensure “tax dollars are not spent on abortion or other controversial medical procedures.”