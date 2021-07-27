Senate president requests records from Arizona elections head for audit messages

PHOENIX — Senate President Karen Fann now wants documents from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a sign the audit, which was supposed to be only about the 2020 election results, is now expanding in scope.

In a public records request, the Prescott Republican is demanding any communications Hobbs has had with anyone about the audit and the litigation it has produced. And Fann is casting a wide net, seeking not just messages with federal, state and local officials but also political parties, volunteers, consultants, vendors, formal or informal advisors, fundraisers and the media.

"I can't disclose what we're looking for at this time,'' Fann told Capitol Media Services, including how any of what she wants fits into the Senate's need to investigate the election conduct and results as part of its duties to review existing laws and craft new ones.

The move comes as Hobbs, a Democrat, has publicly accused the auditors of "making it up as they go along,'' and saying she has no confidence in whatever is produced by Cyber Ninjas, the firm Fann hired to conduct the review.

For the moment, Hobbs aide Murphy Hebert said her boss is reviewing the request.