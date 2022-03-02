Supervisors to resume in-person meetings, end mask mandate for Pima County buildings

The rescission of the mask mandate for county buildings, however, depends on if transmission factors drop to a level where the CDC says masks aren’t recommended indoors. If that doesn’t happen, board members and attendees will be required to mask at the supervisors’ in-person meetings, according to Lesher.

“If we're going to still require everyone in our county buildings to wear masks, we shouldn't be an exemption, we should all just wear masks. I don't think it's a very big deal,” Grijalva said.

“We have pretty much called the pandemic over on more than one occasion over the last couple of years. And we want to make sure that we have some safety belt language in place when we can come back to the board should we for any reason see another variant or another spike at some point in the future,” Lesher told the board. “But our goal is to get past what I think we've all recognized as a very contentious point of discussion and allow us to focus simply on continuing to talk about the various health requirements related to the pandemic.”