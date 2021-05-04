Tucson City Council votes to expand Reid Park Zoo to the northwest

The Tucson City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with expanding Reid Park Zoo to the northwest using a design that takes in elements of two concepts that had the most support among several plans.

The council voted 6-1 on a motion to continue suspending the zoo expansion project to create a redesigned plan that saves Barnum Hill and the southern duck pond. Expansion will take place northwest of the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center.

The motion also called for minimizing the need to use open green space for the project, maximizing the reuse of hardscape and ensuring the additional cost of the project is less than $5.5 million.

The new plan calls for amending the zoo’s master plan the mayor and council finalized in October 2018. Tucson voters approved a one-tenth of 1% sales tax hike to fund the project in 2017.

Mayor and council members paused the originally planned westward expansion into 3½ acres of Reid Park, which would take over the park’s southern duck pond and Barnum Hill area. Outcry from the public over the loss of green space and a popular part of the park next to the zoo caused city leaders to temporarily halt the project.