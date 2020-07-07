Tucson City Council votes to repeal police ordinance amid controversy

The Tucson City Council voted Tuesday evening to repeal a controversial ordinance that established police restricted areas and penalties for interfering with police investigations or enforcement activity.

The ordinance, which was passed unanimously in April, was created in response to a nationwide trend where people show up at crime scenes to record police, looking to create conflicts they can post online for profit. The council specifically referenced a video of a pair of TPD officers being verbally attacked.

The council was met with significant backlash from community members who expressed concern that the ordinance was created without public input and who believed the ordinance outlawed the filming of police.

While the council clarified that “the acts of recording police activity or engaging in constitutionally protected speech alone shall not be considered prohibited conduct under this section,” several members of the council agreed that moving forward with the ordinance without community input was a mistake.