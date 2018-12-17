Steve Kozachik election victory

Ward 6 City Councilman Steve Kozachik chats with supporters Molly McKasson, left, and Jackie Kain after his re-election victory. Kozachik helped the Democratic Party maintain its unanimous grip on the City Council.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik is ruling out a run for mayor next year, saying he isn't willing to resign from his Ward 6 seat. 

The Tucson Democrat announced Monday morning, following news over the weekend that Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild won't run for a third term

"I’ve been asked by numerous people and media outlets whether or not I will be running for the vacant Mayoral seat. While the opportunity is tempting, and simply being considered is an honor, I will not be leaving the Ward 6 Council seat this year," Kozachik said in a statement. 

Kozachik said he wants to remain focused on various council issues.

"I didn’t begin this work with the intention of climbing a political ladder and will stay true to my belief that my role in constructing good public policy can be achieved by remaining as Ward 6 Council member," he said.

