Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik is ruling out a run for mayor next year, saying he isn't willing to resign from his Ward 6 seat.
The Tucson Democrat announced Monday morning, following news over the weekend that Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild won't run for a third term.
"I’ve been asked by numerous people and media outlets whether or not I will be running for the vacant Mayoral seat. While the opportunity is tempting, and simply being considered is an honor, I will not be leaving the Ward 6 Council seat this year," Kozachik said in a statement.
Kozachik said he wants to remain focused on various council issues.
"I didn’t begin this work with the intention of climbing a political ladder and will stay true to my belief that my role in constructing good public policy can be achieved by remaining as Ward 6 Council member," he said.