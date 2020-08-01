Tucson Congessman Raúl Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Tucson has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Saturday.
Grijalva has no symptoms and is self-isolating, a statement from his office said. He has been in quarantine as a precaution since fellow Congressman Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, the Arizona Republic reported. The two attended a hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday and Gohmert tested positive the next day.
It is unknown if Grijalava contracted the virus from Gohmert. U.S. Reps Paul Gosar and Ruben Gallego of Arizona attended the same hearing as Grijalva and Gohmert, the Republic reported.
“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously," Grijalva said in a prepared statement. "Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families. I’m pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points. Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue.
“I urge all of us to recognize the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe. We can all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Grijalva said he is doing well.
“I currently have no symptoms, feel fine, and hope to make a quick and speedy recovery," his statement said.
