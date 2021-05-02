Tucson considering pay raises for many city employees

Schlecht said this phenomenon also happens within his work in the city’s environmental services department.

“We train them here and they go to the private sector. I don't know how we're competing,” he said.

The council voted to raise employees’ minimum wage to $15 an hour on Feb. 24 — a move that impacted 2,000 employees. About 170 of those workers made less than $15 an hour, while those making over that amount were given a pay increase to address compression.

But the vast percentage of employees earning wages below market rates even after the minimum wage increase shows the city still has work to do in competing with other jurisdictions.

Ortega says building dollars into next year’s budget earmarked for raises will make wages sustainable over time while allowing the city to keep valuable employees.

“What I've suggested to the council is we need to make sure we are competitive in not only the hiring of new staff, but retaining our existing staff,” he said. “When you lose folks and you become a training ground, you lose a lot of institutional knowledge. Every time someone walks out the door, that institutional knowledge walks with them.”