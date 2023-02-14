PHOENIX — Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen was rejected Tuesday in her bid to become the state's top health official.

The voice vote followed what had been a blistering three-hour confirmation hearing last week in which Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, who chaired that panel, repeatedly berated both Cullen and the actions she took as Pima's health chief during the height of the COVID outbreak.

That panel voted 3-2, along party lines, that Cullen not be confirmed.

It also came despite the fact that Senate Minority Leader Raquel Teran, D-Phoenix, said Gov. Katie Hobbs had withdrawn Cullen's name from consideration.

But Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said that message had not been received by the Senate secretary.

Cullen's last day as county health chief was scheduled to be Friday.

But a county spokesman said Tuesday if her situation for the state post changed she likely will be able to continue in her old position. And he said Cullen has been doing her regular county duties even as the confirmation process has progressed.

Hobbs press aide Murphy Hebert denied that the confirmation hearing went badly because Cullen had not been properly prepared.

"We were prepared for a legitimate hearing," she said. "And what this was was an ambush."

During the hearing last week, Cullen was peppered with questions about policies implemented in Pima County since she became its health director in June 2020.