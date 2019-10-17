If you've ever thought about running for a seat on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board, this might be your chance.
Pima County School Superintendent Dustin J. Williams has released the applications for the seat recently vacated by former board member Mark Stegeman.
To be considered for the position, you must submit an affidavit of qualification and candidate appointment questionnaire to William's office no later than Oct. 24 at 5:00 p.m.
The application packet can be found at: http://www.schools.pima.gov/elections. The completed packet may be delivered to 200 N. Stone Ave. or emailed to schools@schools.pima.gov.
Williams will announce his appointment by Nov. 1.