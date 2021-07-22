Voters to decide if Tucson will be second Arizona city to enact $15 minimum wage

And that kind of trade-off is why raising the minimum wage in Tucson — or anywhere else — is no "silver bullet" solution to minimizing wage gaps, said Price Fishback, a professor of economics at the UA.

He noted that while many workers will see wage increases if the initiative passes, those with less education and less socioeconomic standing are more likely than their well-off peers to lose their minimum wage job as a result of businesses adjusting to the new wage scale.

“Will it solve all of the disparities in society? I don’t think it will be a very effective device because it will be helpful to some and harmful to others. It’s a mixed bag. It’s not an easy solution,” Fishback said, adding that greater investments in education, drug prevention programs and earned income tax credits, for example, may offer more direct solutions to poverty.

But as housing costs continue to rise in a state with some of the lowest investment in education in the country, organizers for the Tucson Fight for 15 campaign said they are trying to put more money in workers’ pockets.

“If this passes, we would be the largest city in a Red state to do this,” Billy Peard, a former Democratic candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives and co-author of the Tucson Minimum Wage Act. “I hope we’ll be a big shining example to others, not just in Arizona but nationwide, that city governments can and should exercise more influence in the lives of people.”

Kathryn Palmer covers local government for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her at kpalmer@tucson.com

