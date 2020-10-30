VP Pence makes quick stop in Tucson as campaign hits final stretch

Vice President Mike Pence made a quick campaign stop in Tucson, telling a crowd of several hundred people that the Trump administration built the "greatest economy" in American history.
"And we are going to do it again," he told campaign supporters at the Tucson Jet Center. Pence landed in Tucson just before 2 p.m. following a stop in Flagstaff.
During his speech, Pence attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's plans to raise taxes, combat climate change and expand the Affordable Care Act.
Pence was welcomed to the stage at about 2:30 p.m. by Gov. Doug Ducey, who was also with the vice president in Flagstaff.
Both campaigns are making last minute stops before Tuesday's election in states that are considered toss-ups. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was in town Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Arizona, who is in a tough election fight, also spoke at the rally, calling the state "ground zero" for the most consequential election in a generation.
McSally got a cheer from the crowd when she told of her recent vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Pence spoke for about 48 minutes before departing Tucson, ending what could be the last campaign rally in the West for Pence or President Donald Trump before Tuesday's election.
