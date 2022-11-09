 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story spotlight topical

How did marijuana fare this election? Podcast looks at what hit, what went up in smoke

Election 2022 Marijuana

Jeremy Baldwin tags young cannabis plants at a marijuana farm in Grandview, Mo., on Oct. 31, 2022.

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Votes are still being counted, but most results are in — and it's a mixed bag of good and bad news for supporters of expanding access to legal, adult-use recreational cannabis.

Host Eddie Celaya updates you with the latest: Maryland and Missouri voters approved recreational adult-use cannabis programs in their respective states.

Plus, five counties in Texas voted to effectively decriminalize cannabis use and halt most enforcement of prohibition within their borders.

People are also reading…

Similar adult-use measures on the ballot in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota were defeated.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

That all leads to this special episode on some of the latest research and findings on cannabis and its possible use as a replacement (or a supplement to) opioids.

To learn a little more about the subject, Celaya spoke with Benjamin Land, Research Associate Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Washington.

The conversation touches on how both opioids and cannabinoids like THC and CBD affect the body, how cannabis might be able to help fight different kinds of pain, and how cannabinoids and opioids might be used in concert with each other.

MORE INFO

Read Benjamin Land's piece from The Conversation: https://theconversation.com/cannabis-holds-promise-for-pain-management-reducing-the-need-for-opioid-painkillers-a-neuropharmacology-expert-explains-how-186906

Here Weed Go! LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/hereweedgo

Edward Celaya is a cannabis writer and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News