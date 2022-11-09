How did marijuana fare this election? Podcast looks at what hit, what went up in smoke

Votes are still being counted, but most results are in — and it's a mixed bag of good and bad news for supporters of expanding access to legal, adult-use recreational cannabis.

Host Eddie Celaya updates you with the latest: Maryland and Missouri voters approved recreational adult-use cannabis programs in their respective states.

Plus, five counties in Texas voted to effectively decriminalize cannabis use and halt most enforcement of prohibition within their borders.

Similar adult-use measures on the ballot in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota were defeated.

That all leads to this special episode on some of the latest research and findings on cannabis and its possible use as a replacement (or a supplement to) opioids.

To learn a little more about the subject, Celaya spoke with Benjamin Land, Research Associate Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Washington.

The conversation touches on how both opioids and cannabinoids like THC and CBD affect the body, how cannabis might be able to help fight different kinds of pain, and how cannabinoids and opioids might be used in concert with each other.

MORE INFO

Read Benjamin Land's piece from The Conversation: https://theconversation.com/cannabis-holds-promise-for-pain-management-reducing-the-need-for-opioid-painkillers-a-neuropharmacology-expert-explains-how-186906

Here Weed Go! LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/hereweedgo