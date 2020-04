Are you feeling sick? If you are uninsured and want to get tested for the new coronavirus, we'd like to hear about your experience. Even if you have already been tested, send an email to adevoid@tucson.com or call 520-573-4417 to talk with our reporter, Alex Devoid.

Contact reporter Alex Devoid at adevoid@tucson.com or 573-4417. On Twitter: @DevoidAlex

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.