$1.28 billion wall project on Arizona border goes to firm favored by Trump

The wall was a centerpiece of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, and officials are pushing to complete as many miles of wall as possible before the election in November.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said last week during a visit to Tucson that he expects to see as many as 400 miles of wall completed this year. So far, about 180 miles have been built since Trump took office.

Federal officials plan to build nearly 140 miles of border wall near Tucson and another 100 miles near Yuma. Construction began last year and about 50 miles of wall have been built in Arizona, with crews adding more wall every day.

The May 6 project includes seven segments. The bulk of the project starts near Nogales and runs west for 38 miles along the Coronado National Forest and Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge until it reaches the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation, with small breaks separating the segments.

Another 4 miles of wall will go up about 10 miles east of Nogales. A section of wall measuring two-tenths of a mile will go up at or near the Santa Cruz River.

A bridge was built over the river last year to help Border Patrol agents drive through the area.