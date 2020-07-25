1,300 companies here got $450M in federal loans to stay afloat during virus crisis

John Kalil realized early on in the coronavirus pandemic that it was nothing the Kalil Bottling Co. had faced before.

With demand for products fluctuating, the company — founded in Tucson in 1948 — considered everything to cut costs, from layoffs to furloughs to closures.

Kalil applied and was awarded between a $5 million and $10 million loan from the federal government through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

“The result of that is we’re still here. We haven’t laid people off,” said Kalil, adding that his business did have to move some people around.

“Our plan is we don’t want to go anywhere. We’re a fourth-generation based Arizona company.”

Kalil Bottling Co. was one of at least 1,300 businesses and nonprofits in Pima County to receive loans totaling upward of $450 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, with applicants telling the feds that the money would be used to help retain more than 76,000 jobs.

Those disclosures were part of initial data released earlier this month by the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department about the program, which provides funding for 660,000 businesses and nonprofits around the country. The program is scheduled to expire Aug. 8 but is expected to be extended as part of the next federal stimulus package.

The loans were meant to help small businesses avoid layoffs during the COVID-19 crisis, but they have also garnered controversy over the application process and questions about whether the money has been distributed fairly.