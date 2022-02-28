$1.5M grant will help UA scholars, community partners reframe portrayals of the border

So far, it has used $800,000 in grant money from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to produce about 60 artistic and cultural projects in partnership with local people and organizations.

Now, Fronteridades will be able to do even more. This month, the Mellon foundation awarded Duran and his team at the Confluence Center another $1.5 million to continue and expand its borderlands research, education and storytelling initiatives.

“One of the main goals of the project is to broaden understanding and inclusivity in the portrayals of the border by centering the stories and representations of activity around borderlands residents and communities,” he said.

Melissa Brown-Dominguez and Mel Dominguez, who own Galeria Mitotera in South Tucson, are among the many community partners Duran is working with to accomplish that goal. The couple’s gallery has hosted numerous community events featuring the work of Indigenous and Latinx artists, which is how they connected with Duran a few years ago.

Murals, which Mel Dominguez called “our version of storytelling,” are one of the mediums they work with the most. And with additional money from this new grant, they’ll be able to expand their reach.