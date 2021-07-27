 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash near Tucson
top story

1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash near Tucson

Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person was killed and another person was in critical condition Tuesday morning after a small plane crashed near Ryan Airfield southwest of Tucson, officials said.

A Long-EZ aircraft with two people aboard crashed near one of the runways about 7:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Tucson Airport Authority, which oversees the airfield.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to a hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called to the scene and will lead the investigation along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The water looked wild and wonderful at Sabino Canyon Dam on July 25, 2021. Video by Marci Harrington.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilians seek to repopulate mangrove forests

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News