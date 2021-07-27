1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash near Tucson

One person was killed and another person was in critical condition Tuesday morning after a small plane crashed near Ryan Airfield southwest of Tucson, officials said.

A Long-EZ aircraft with two people aboard crashed near one of the runways about 7:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Tucson Airport Authority, which oversees the airfield.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to a hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called to the scene and will lead the investigation along with the Federal Aviation Administration.