1 hospitalized in Tucson apartment fire

- Kelly Presnell
One person has been hospitalized after a fire on Tucson's southeast side, officials say.
Tucson Fire crews pulled a person from a burning apartment in the 5300 block of East Ferry Drive, according to a tweet from Tucson Fire. The area is near East 29th Street and South Craycroft Road.
No details about the fire has been provided.
