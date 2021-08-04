 Skip to main content
1 hospitalized in Tucson apartment fire
1 hospitalized in Tucson apartment fire

  • Kelly Presnell

Tucson firefighters mopping up after an apartment fire at 5349 E. Ferry Drive,  that left one person injured and transported to the hospital on August 4, 2021. Video by Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

One person has been hospitalized after a fire on Tucson's southeast side, officials say.

Tucson Fire crews pulled a person from a burning apartment in the 5300 block of East Ferry Drive, according to a tweet from Tucson Fire. The area is near East 29th Street and South Craycroft Road.

No details about the fire has been provided.

A Tucson firefighter sprays down burnt debris, including a wheelchair, after an apartment fire at St. Michaels Apartments, 5349 E. Ferry Drive. One person has been hospitalized after a fire, officials say. Tucson Fire crews pulled a person from the burning apartment.

Tucson firefighters rest in the shade as the temperature soars beyond 105-degrees after responding to an apartment fire at St. Michaels Apartments, 5349 E. Ferry Dr., in Tucson.

A Tucson firefighter is hosed down during decontamination after responding to an apartment fire at St. Michaels Apartments, 5349 E. Ferry Dr.

A Tucson firefighter over burnt debris outside of an apartment after TFD responded to an apartment fire at St. Michaels Apartments, 5349 E. Ferry Dr.

