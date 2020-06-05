1-in-4 nursing homes in Pima County report COVID-19 deaths

At least 1 in 4 federally licensed nursing homes in Pima County have reported deaths from the coronavirus, while more than half have had at least one case among residents and staff, according to data released this week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In an effort to offer more transparency regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in nursing homes, facilities around the country are now required to report cases and deaths to CMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are also required to report on testing for both residents and staff, available beds, staffing levels and protective equipment to ensure nursing homes are prepared for COVID-19.
In Pima County, eight facilities reported a total of 38 deaths among residents, while 15 facilities reported at least 152 confirmed cases of the virus among both staff and residents, according to the data. That total includes 15 resident deaths at Handmaker, an assisted living and skilled nursing facility on Tucson’s northeast side.
While the data offers the first glimpse of how the outbreak has played out at individual nursing homes, it underscores the actual death count at senior communities in Pima County, which is significantly higher.
The most-recent report compiled by the Pima County Health Department shows that 115 deaths — or 60% of the county’s total — were confirmed at both long-term care and assisted living facilities, as of June 2. A total of 589 positive cases — or 24% of the total — were also confirmed.
The federal data compiled by CMS only requires nursing homes to report data dating back to May 8; any data before that is optional. It also only includes data from the 28 nursing homes in Pima County licensed by CMS, which does not apply to most assisted living facilities.
It also does not include data from two nursing homes, including Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehab, where officials have previously confirmed a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. They, along with Copper Health Oro Valley, did not report data as required by CMS before May 31.
Sapphire of Tucson missed the initial deadline to report data to CMS, but a spokesperson for the facility said they sent a report on May 31, which contains data dating back to January. That information will be available in the CMS dataset once it is updated next week. To be compliant with the new requirement, facilities must submit COVID-19 data through a reporting system at least once every seven days. Those who do not comply will be subject to fines starting June 7.
The data also includes information about suspected cases of coronavirus among staff and residents. One of those facilities, Devon Gables Rehabilitation Center on the east-side, reported one death among residents, but more than 100 staff and residents with suspected COVID-19. Only two residents were confirmed to have the virus.
Both state and local health officials have said that testing for long-term care facilities will be a priority in the coming weeks.
There have been over 95,000 confirmed cases and nearly 32,000 deaths in nursing homes nationwide. As CMS continues its effort to support the surveillance of COVID-19 cases and increase transparency for residents, their representatives and families, the Arizona Department of Health Services has continued to deny requests for COVID-19 data relating to nursing homes, saying it violates state confidentiality laws.
Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com
On Twitter: @JasmineADemers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.