1-in-4 nursing homes in Pima County report COVID-19 deaths

At least 1 in 4 federally licensed nursing homes in Pima County have reported deaths from the coronavirus, while more than half have had at least one case among residents and staff, according to data released this week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In an effort to offer more transparency regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in nursing homes, facilities around the country are now required to report cases and deaths to CMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are also required to report on testing for both residents and staff, available beds, staffing levels and protective equipment to ensure nursing homes are prepared for COVID-19.

In Pima County, eight facilities reported a total of 38 deaths among residents, while 15 facilities reported at least 152 confirmed cases of the virus among both staff and residents, according to the data. That total includes 15 resident deaths at Handmaker, an assisted living and skilled nursing facility on Tucson’s northeast side.

While the data offers the first glimpse of how the outbreak has played out at individual nursing homes, it underscores the actual death count at senior communities in Pima County, which is significantly higher.

The most-recent report compiled by the Pima County Health Department shows that 115 deaths — or 60% of the county’s total — were confirmed at both long-term care and assisted living facilities, as of June 2. A total of 589 positive cases — or 24% of the total — were also confirmed.

The federal data compiled by CMS only requires nursing homes to report data dating back to May 8; any data before that is optional. It also only includes data from the 28 nursing homes in Pima County licensed by CMS, which does not apply to most assisted living facilities.