1 killed, 1 injured in midtown Tucson crash

A driver was killed Saturday night when Tucson police say he was struck by another car while making a left turn from a shopping center onto East Broadway.

The man was driving a Buick sedan when police say he made a left turn to get into the eastbound lanes of East Broadway from El Con shopping center. The Buick was struck by a westbound Kia Soul, Tucson police said in a news release.

The collision killed the driver of the Buick. He has not been identified pending notification of family, police say. The driver of the Kia was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

