1 killed, 1 injured in vehicle rollover near Arivaca

A single-vehicle rollover crash left one person dead and another occupant injured near Arivaca on Friday night, officials say.
At 9:45 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ruby Road and Penny Lane where Erin Massey, 31, was declared dead at the scene. A 47-year-old man also suffered minor injuries, a department news release said.
Detectives determined the two were traveling northwest in a vehicle when it "left the roadway, struck a dirt embankment, then went down a steep incline," the news release said.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
