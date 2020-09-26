 Skip to main content
1 killed, 1 injured in vehicle rollover near Arivaca

Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A single-vehicle rollover crash left one person dead and another occupant injured near Arivaca on Friday night, officials say. 

At 9:45 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ruby Road and Penny Lane where Erin Massey, 31, was declared dead at the scene. A 47-year-old man also suffered minor injuries, a department news release said. 

Detectives determined the two were traveling northwest in a vehicle when it "left the roadway, struck a dirt embankment, then went down a steep incline," the news release said.

The crash investigation is ongoing. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

