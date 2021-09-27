1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck on Tucson interstate

One person was killed Monday morning in a rush hour wreck on Interstate 10 near the Grant Road exit, officials said.

Troopers were called the westbound off-ramp about 8 a.m. and traffic was still moving slow in the area hours after the crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash, and DPS officials confirmed a male driver of one of the vehicles was arrested in connection with the crash. Officials could not rule out impairment as a cause for the wreck.

It was not known if others were injured in the crash.

There was no estimate on when all lanes of traffic were expected to reopen, the DPS said.

