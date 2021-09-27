 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck on Tucson interstate
alert top story

1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck on Tucson interstate

Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person was killed Monday morning in a rush hour wreck on Interstate 10 near the Grant Road exit, officials said.

Troopers were called the westbound off-ramp about 8 a.m. and traffic was still moving slow in the area hours after the crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash, and DPS officials confirmed a male driver of one of the vehicles was arrested in connection with the crash. Officials could not rule out impairment as a cause for the wreck.

It was not known if others were injured in the crash.

There was no estimate on when all lanes of traffic were expected to reopen, the DPS said.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shia Muslims in Iraq mark Arbaeen rituals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News