1 killed in early morning fire at Tucson apartment complex
top story

1 killed in early morning fire at Tucson apartment complex

One person was killed early Tuesday in an apartment fire on Tucson's east side, Tucson Fire Department officials say.

 Tucson Fire Department

One person was killed in an apartment fire early this morning on Tucson's east side, officials say.

Fire crews were dispatched at 4:18 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Harrison Road at East Fifth Street after reports of smoke coming from the front door of a first-floor unit, the Tucson Fire Department said in a news release.

A neighbor told firefighters someone might be inside.

Firefighters found a person in a bedroom. They started medical treatment outside, but the person died at the scene, the release said.

Tucson Fire did not provide information about the victim early Tuesday.

The immediate area was temporarily evacuated. It took firefighters about 13 minutes to bring the blaze under control. No firefighter was injured.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News