1 killed in early morning fire at Tucson apartment complex

One person was killed in an apartment fire early this morning on Tucson's east side, officials say.
Fire crews were dispatched at 4:18 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Harrison Road at East Fifth Street after reports of smoke coming from the front door of a first-floor unit, the Tucson Fire Department said in a news release.
A neighbor told firefighters someone might be inside.
Firefighters found a person in a bedroom. They started medical treatment outside, but the person died at the scene, the release said.
Tucson Fire did not provide information about the victim early Tuesday.
The immediate area was temporarily evacuated. It took firefighters about 13 minutes to bring the blaze under control. No firefighter was injured.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.