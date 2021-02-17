1 man dead, 2 others injured in fight involving neighbors in midtown Tucson

One man was killed and two others were seriously injured during a fight involving neighbors Tuesday night in midtown, Tucson police said.

Officers went to the 3900 block of East Pima Street near North Sycamore Boulevard about 6:45 p.m. and found the body of one man and two other men with "serious but not life-threatening injuries," said Sgt. Richard Gradillas, a department spokesman.

Police said the two men had knife wounds and the other man had blunt force trauma. The two men who had been stabbed were medically assisted at the scene and taken to Banner-University Medical Center with serious wounds.

The man who suffered blunt force wounds was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by police as Eric Wilson, 50.

Detectives determined that Wilson was involved in a fight with two of his neighbors. As the altercation escalated, Wilson pulled a knife and stabbed the two other men, police said. The two men were ultimately able to subdue Wilson until officers arrived, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, police said. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

