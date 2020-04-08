1 man killed, several people detained in shooting at Tucson shopping plaza

One man is dead and several other people were detained for questioning after a shooting Tuesday outside a Rita Ranch shopping plaza.
Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the parking lot of the plaza at the northwest corner of East Rita and South Houghton roads, Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said.
Dugan said officers found a man on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several people were detained by police at the scene.
TPD has not yet released names or ages of those involved in the incident but will provide more details as they become available, Dugan said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.