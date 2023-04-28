A $1 million winning lottery ticket was purchased at a Walmart in Oro Valley, the Arizona Lottery says.

The sole winning ticket in Wednesday's “The Pick” was bought at the store at 7951 N. Oracle Road, the lottery announced.

The ticket has since been claimed and the winner is remaining anonymous.

The winning numbers were 1, 9, 25, 29, 31 and 41, the Arizona Lottery website said.

Aside from the jackpot winner, other “The Pick” players won prizes ranging from $3 to $2,000.

“The Pick” tickets cost $1 per game and drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

The odds of winning the jackpot on “The Pick” are 1 in 7 million, the website said.

The winner has a choice of two payment options: a 30-year annuity or a lump-sum cash payment that will be approximately half of the announced jackpot, the website said.