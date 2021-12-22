10-year-old girl donates new toys for Tucson Medical Center

“For each one of those milestones, her parents, her sister and all of us were cheering her on,” Fregosi said. “We didn’t know what the end was, but we were going to shoot for the stars, and look at her now.”

After going live on Facebook, Brylee started receiving donations from a handpicked list of toys specifically targeted to help patients at the pediatric therapy center. Out of a list of 100, Brylee received 91 toys.

“As parents, we were very excited and very humbled that our daughter would think about giving back to others,” Binger said. “All of these things are toys and tools that are going to help other kids at TMC. We're just one family that has been helped in the last 10 years, there's thousands and thousands of others and this is just going to help.”

When Brylee told Fregosi about her big birthday plan, Fregosi couldn’t help but shed some tears.

“She takes everything in that has been given to her and turns it into something better,” Fregosi said. “She is going to do something in this world.”