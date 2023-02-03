The first month of 2023 is now behind us. What does February have in store?

The answer: LOTS of fun events. The gem show, a pet parade down Fourth Avenue, stargazing, the rodeo, a dinosaur experience, a party inspired by Dolly Parton, a craft beer crawl, a science fest at Children's Museum Tucson, and lots of markets ... #ThisIsTucson may or may not be hosting their very own artisan market in February, too.

Of course, things can change quickly these days! Check for the latest info before heading out.

Don't want to scroll as much? Click below for events separated by date.

Tucson, Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase

The giant Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is back for yet another winter season, bringing people from allover the world to shop the dozens of shows spread out across the city. Find jewelry, rocks, fossils and more.

When: Some shows go through mid-February

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Most shows are free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Tucson returns

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is ready to return to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Civic Orchestra of Tucson’s Feb. 4 benefit concert supports young artists

Don’t miss the Civic Orchestra of Tucson Benefit Concert. This event, slated for Saturday, Feb. 4 at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road, helps fund the orchestra’s 38th Annual Young Artists’ Competition. The competition was the first of its kind, reaching students from 3rd through 12th grade since 1984. This year’s benefit concert will feature light classics and a winner from the Young Artists’ Competition. Learn more, or secure your tickets now.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, entertainment and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Just Between Friends Spring Sale

Shop from more than 100,000 items for kids and babies at this consignment sale. Most items are used, or "gently loved," but you may be able to find new items too. Items include clothes, toys, books, games, room decor, sports equipment, electronics, maternity items, baby items and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Register for tickets online

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Shop local at #ThisIsTucson's Tucson Together artisan market

Casa de Rasquache Artist Panel Discussion

A panel will take place this Thursday, where you'll be able to hear from the artists behind Casa de Rasquache, a curated show that goes through March 18.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. select days in February

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

The Happy Hive Market

Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with local makers and pop-up food vendor Muncheez.

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Century Room's First Birthday

The Century Room at Hotel Congress is celebrating its first birthday! The venue has hosted hundreds of jazz concerts in the last year. This Friday, head to The Century Room for a "celebratory jam session" with more than a dozen musicians.

When: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Cost: $20-$30. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ukrainian Borscht at Polish Cottage

Polish Cottage is offering Ukrainian Borscht all day this Friday, prepared by employee Uliana. Profit made from the soup on Friday will support Uliana's son, who is fighting in Ukraine.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Visit the event page for more information.

Fry-Aholics Pop-up

Fry-Aholics, a food vendor specializing in loaded fries, is hosting a pop-up at Prep & Pastry, introducing Mexican flavors.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4

Cost: Varies based on menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

Crafty Teen Night

Teens can head to This n' That Creative Studio this Friday to make a stack of bracelets and munch on some pizza.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitty Haha Comedy Night

Lady Haha will be center stage at this comedy show surrounded by the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge. You can bring your own food and drinks!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. select Fridays in February

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.

When: 6-8 p.m. various days in February

Cost: Free admission with a table reservation

Visit the event page for more information.

Art shows with Western National Parks Association

Western National Parks Association is hosting a number of art shows in February, showcasing items like Oaxacan wood carvings and pottery.

When: Various days in February

Where: The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together their first market of 2023! This Saturday's market will feature more than 30 makers.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Pueblo Market

Shop from local artists at the Old Pueblo Market this month. You'll find baked goods, watercolor art, pottery, candles and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Native American Arts Fair

Visit Mission Garden for their Native American Arts Fair where you'll be able to find ceramics, basketry, jewelry, gourd decor, carvings, beadwork, clothing, paintings and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Cost: Donation suggested at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

La Encantada Fine Art Festival

SAACA is hosting a fine art festival at La Encantada, featuring artists selling items that range from metalwork to fashion.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Save Our Saguaros Month Kickoff Day

Help pull the invasive buffelgrass on Sentinel Peak (aka "A" Mountain) to kick off Save Our Saguaros Month. Gloves, pick axes and digging bars will be provided.

When: 8:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pascua Yaqui Festival of the Arts

Check out the Pascua Yaqui Festival of the Arts this Saturday, set to feature Native artists and crafts, food, music and a car show.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Pascua Pueblo Park, 5303 W. Calle Torim

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s. Dress in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Story Time Character Hour

The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Pete The Cat will be there.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: The University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

&gallery's "Bad Religion" Group Art Exhibit

Head to &gallery on Fourth Avenue to see an exhibit highlighting controversies in religion created by more than two dozen artists. The opening reception is this Saturday.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The exhibit closes on March 1

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

A Day at the Alfie

The gem show may be here for the next couple of weeks, but the Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum is here to stay! This Saturday, head to the museum to hear presentations by guest speakers and look through the newest gallery exhibits. There's a speakeasy with jazz and refreshments at the end of the night.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. See the full schedule for guest speakers online.

Where: Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your spot online

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays in February

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 25

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 19

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 and Feb. 19

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers

F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling centered around the theme "Swipe Left." Proceeds benefit the Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Roll Bounce

DJ company Bros Entertainment is hosting this adult-only event at Skate Country, featuring lasers, a photo booth, giveaways, food vendors, and a DJ mixing hits from the 2000s. Don't miss the 2000s-themed costume contest!

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8

Cost: $20, skates included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 9-11; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Victorian Valentine's Workshop

Create your own Victorian Valentine's Day card for your loved one. You'll get a lavender drink, a lavender treat and supplies to make two valentines.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Comida Park's Grand Opening

After a long wait, Comida Park, the food truck park at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, is finally opening! The grand opening weekend includes live music, beer, face paintings, a balloon artist, yard games and a Super Bowl watch party.

When: 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: $1 admission 3-11:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Free admission Sundays-Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Visit the event page for more information.

Galentine's Day Succulent Workshop

Head to Ponderosa Cactus to create a succulent centerpiece! You'll get step-by-step instructions, plus details on how to care for your creation when you leave.

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Jurassic Quest

Walk through life-size animatronic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest! You'll be able to ride a dino, create dinosaur-themed crafts, dig for fossils, jump in bounce houses and more.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: $22 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat yoga, cat bingo and cat trivia.

When: Several days in February

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $14 for bingo, reservations required; $18 for yoga.

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 25

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Galentine's Day Wine Glass Painting

Grab your best friends and head to This n' That Creative Studio for an evening of painting wine glasses and making glass charms. Snacks and wine are included!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Cruise, BBQ & Blues

This annual car show, hosted by SAACA, features live oldies music, kid-friendly activities, food and classic cars. There are more than 30 different categories of awards given out, including best of show, best interior and best paint.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $5, ages 10 and under enter for free

Visit the event page for more information.

CryFest Emo Night

It's time for a "love is dead" party at Thunder Canyon Brewery, featuring all-black attire, emo covers, a photo booth and local art. Pick up an anti-Valentine's Day card while you're there.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Star Party

Enjoy a day of astronomy talks, solar observing and stargazing at this Tucson Star Party! The party is put on by Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in collaboration with editors from Astronomy Magazine and Pima Community College.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Check the full schedule for additional details.

Where: Pima Community College East, 8181 E. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups. This month, it's The Drawing Studio!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Sweet Swap

Bring some plants, cuttings and other related items to sell and trade with other plant parents at this plant swap!

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Love at AZ Hops and Vines

Take a road trip to Sonoita for the annual Chocolate Love event that includes wine and chocolate served by firemen.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: This event is free to attend, but tickets are available at $25 for wine and chocolate pairings (or $30 day of)

Visit the event page for more information.

Living History Day: Statehood Celebration

It's almost Arizona's birthday! Arizona gained statehood on Feb. 14, 1912 and the Presidio Museum is celebrating. Their event includes performances, a lecture on Arizona's path to becoming a state, reenactments, and demonstrations of weaving, sewing and blacksmithing.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-13. Pima County residents get $3 off with ID!

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail downtown; Mansions of Main Avenue; and Public Art and Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and the Mujeres Market, a femme-centered marketplace with 20+ vendors, a book signing, a mimosa bar, and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. See the schedule online for full details.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bidi Bidi Brunch Brunch

American Eat Co. is hosting its first-ever drag show by Divas Illusion Show, featuring brunch and mimosas in addition to a Selena-inspired performance.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Larrea Market at Rozet Nursery

Head to Rozet Nursery every second and fourth Sunday of the month for a market featuring local vendors, music, classes, tarot readings and coffee from Espressoul Cafe.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Groovy Paint Event

Paint an old vinyl at this guided event with maker Caroline Eimer.

When: 2-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Entre Sueños Salon, 8750 E. Speedway

Cost: $35, reserve your spot in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Solar Observing in Saguaro National Park East

Go solar observing with Saguaro National Park and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. A solar scope will be provided!

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentine's Day with Parks and Rec

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a Valentine's Day event at Lincoln Park. You'll experience a wine tasting from Sand-Reckoner Vineyards and a jazz fusion concert, plus you'll get a picnic blanket to keep. Food trucks will be onsite.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

Where: Lincoln Park's Children's Outdoor Performance Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Cost: $30 per couple. Limited to the first 100 couples, register by Feb. 3. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentine's Day at Flandrau

Have an out-of-this-world Valentine's Day at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium. You can choose one of two planetarium shows to watch, plus you'll be able to explore all of the museum's science exhibits.

When: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $25 per person

Visit the event page for more information.

The Dolly Party

It's time to celebrate Dolly Parton! Dance the night away at this Dolly-inspired party featuring the music of Dolly herself, in addition to Tina Turner, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Whitney Houston, among others.

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Cost: $15.45. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bistro at the J

If you’ve ever enjoyed the Shabbat dinners that the Tucson Jewish Community Center caters, you’ve enjoyed the work of Chef Asher Amar. Now the JCC is collaborating with Chef Asher to host kosher pop-up dinners every third Thursday of the month, through April.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Cost: Price varies based on menu item ordered. Make reservations in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Bourbon Street Bash. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Bikini Bottom Rave

A Spongebob-themed party?! Celebrate your love for Bikini Bottom at this rave at the Rialto.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Cost: $22 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Night

Families can attend this free event that's set to feature food, drinks, board games, card games and video games.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Cost: Free to attend. Call 520-791-3247 to reserve your spot

Visit the event page for more information.

Sci-Fest

Children's Museum Tucson is hosting a festival dedicated to science, where kids will be able to watch science demonstrations and participate in STEM activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival

More than 25 Arizona wineries will be at the upcoming Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival. Taste wine, grab some bites from food trucks and enjoy live music.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $30 for early bird general admission, $40 day of. $10 if you aren't drinking.

Visit the event page for more information.

Anatolian Cultural Festival

The Sema Foundation, who you might recognize from Tucson Meet Yourself, is hosting the Anatolian Cultural Festival with kababs, baklava, gyros, Turkish coffee, live music, demonstrations of Turkish crafts, and artwork on display.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike in Sweetwater Preserve

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading an art hike in Sweetwater Preserve with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and go hiking, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Rodeo and parade

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, aka the Tucson rodeo, returns this February with more than a week of professional events, bull riding, roping and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 23.

When: The rodeo will be held Feb. 18-26. The parade is 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Cost: $18 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about the importance of water conservation in the desert. You'll learn how to make a tippy tap, plus there will be story and song time, and you can polish a worry stone.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Valentine's Day on the Lavender Farm

Spend a belated Valentine's Day at the lavender farm in Oracle. You'll can order a picnic basket filled with assorted goodies including a lavender chicken salad sandwich or vegetarian quiche. This event is also a grand opening celebration for the farm's new on-site lavender boutique.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $17 per person for admission (kids 12 and under can enter for free), $30 per picnic basket

Visit the event page for more information.

Asian Lunar New Year Celebration

Join the Pan Asian Community Alliance for their annual fundraiser featuring Asian dishes, a silent auction and cultural performances.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: Desert Diamond Casino, 7350 S. Nogales Highway

Cost: $100

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own mat, blanket or towel.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Cooking For Two Hands-on Cooking Class

Make a chicken dish with butternut risotto and orange fennel salad at this hands-on cooking class with The Garden Kitchen!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Cost: $55 per person. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Making Black History Market

Local makers Clever Stitches, Lilith and Daughters and Lil Desert Doodles have teamed up to create the Making Black History market, a "community outreach event supporting local Black-owned businesses." There will be more than 20 vendors, food from Off The Hook Seafood, and live music. A percentage of bar sales will go to nonprofit I Am You 360.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Pets of Pima Parade

The second annual Pets of Pima Parade is taking over Fourth Avenue to celebrate Tucson pets of all shapes, sizes and species. There will also be the 4 Legs on 4th Festival featuring classic cars, music, costumed characters, food and more.

When: Parade begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue. Find the parade route here.

Cost: Free to attend, click here to register to be in the parade

Visit the event page for more information.

Purim Palooza

PJ Library and the Jewish Community Center will be at Children's Museum Tucson for Purim Palooza with activities like crafts, games and story time. There will be kosher pizza, too. Don't forget to bring a canned food donation for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Cost: Free to attend for families enrolled in or eligible for PJ Library and PJ Our Way. RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Bandit's Western Market

Check out this market organized by Beautiful Bandit Boutique. Find Western and country-themed items, and enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas, live music and a mechanical bull. The rodeo will be streaming live, too.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea Ceremony at Yume Japanese Gardens

Yume Japanese Gardens is hosting a Japanese tea ceremony, known as chanoyu, in which guests will watch demonstrations on how tea has been prepared, served and enjoyed in Japan for centuries.

When: 1-1:45 p.m. and 2:30-3:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25, advance registration is required

Visit the event page for more information.

Mardi Gras 2023

Celebrate Mardi Gras at Hotel Congress with music, food like gumbo and jambalaya, drink specials and free beads.

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

"Gilmore Girls" Trivia

Test your knowledge in all things "Gilmore Girls" at this trivia night where you could win a gift card to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Teams can have as many as five people!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Ikebana Festival

Ikebana is known as the "meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements." This festival at Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson celebrates the arrival of spring with floral arrangements around the gardens. Plus, its Yume's 10th anniversary!

When: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Feb. 23 through March 5

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18 for adults, $5 for kids under age 15

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Craft Beer Crawl

Go on a craft beer crawl through downtown Tucson! A general admission ticket gets you 30 two-ounce drink sample tickets. VIP tickets are also available.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: TBA

Cost: $50 for general admission, $75 for VIP

Visit the event page for more information.

Flashlight Night

Bring a flashlight and explore the International Wildlife Museum in the dark! Arrive early to see the museum with the lights on, and stay to see the museum in the dark when the lights switch off at 6 p.m.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Peace Fair & Music Festival

The Tucson Peace Center is hosting this month's Tucson Peace Fair & Music Festival, a gathering place for "peace, social justice, environmental and labor equity groups." There will be music, food and a raffle.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Cost: Free to play

Visit the event page for more information.

