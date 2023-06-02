Another month, another big ol' roster of things to do.
Tucson is welcoming summer with late-night happenings, indoor events and poolside movies. There's a vegan market, shuttle tours through Sabino Canyon after dark, an outdoor roller disco, a fairy festival amid blooming lavender, and events in celebration of Juneteenth, Pride and Father's Day.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Click on the links below to see events separated by date.
🌵 June 1-4 🌵 June 6-11 🌵 June 13-18 🌵 June 20-30 🌵
First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, a cash bar, and food and drinks from Cal's Bakeshop and Tucson Coffee Cricket.
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Chocolate Factory Tour
If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to see how the chocolate is made.
When: Various times and dates through June
Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $20
SAAG Art Walk
The Southern Arizona Arts Guild Art Walk is a celebration of art! Find work from dozens of artists, including the unveiling of Lauri Kaye's newest piece (in which visitors will get a free print). There will also be South African wines and a record player — bring your own vinyl and organizers will play it for you!
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1
Where: Southern Arizona Arts Guild, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Summer Cocktail Party
Tucson Foodie and OBON are collaborating for a summer cocktail party featuring appetizers and samplings of more than 15 cocktails, sake and beer.
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 1
Where: OBON Sushi Bar Ramen, 350 E. Congress St.
Cost: $65
Odyssey Live Storytelling
Attend this live storytelling event to hear stories surrounding the theme "DNA."
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15
Gardening Hour
Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.
When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Cost: Free to attend
Movies at Reid Park
Every other Friday beginning June 2 and ending July 28, catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including performances, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too! The movie begins when the sun goes down.
When: 6 p.m. Fridays, June 2, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!
Westbound Turns 5
Westbound, a bar located in the MSA Annex, is celebrating its fifth birthday with live music, free popsicles, specials on drinks, a free sampling of rosé and a champagne toast at 6 p.m.
When: 4-9 p.m. Friday, June 2. Live music is 7-9 p.m.
Where: Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Full Moon Pickles
At this workshop, held at witchy shop Monsoon Mystics, you'll get to take home a 16-ounce jar of seasonal pickles after learning the basics of pickling!
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 2
Where: Monsoon Mystics, 657 W. St Marys Road
Cost: $12
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Chillin at the Chul
Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Improvathon
Tucson Improv Movement is gearing up for Improvathon, aka what they dub 24 hours of comedy.
When: Friday-Saturday, June 2-3
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
Cost: $20 for an all-access pass, or $7 for individual shows.
Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern
Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. Upcoming themes include "Scooby-Doo," '90s music, Picard Day and Pokemon.
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.
Dive-in Movie in Oro Valley
So you've heard of drive-in movies. What about dive-in movies? Visit the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, which has a slide and diving boards, to watch a screening of Disney's "Luca" on a big inflatable screen.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Cost: $5 per person or $14 for a family of up to 6
Vegan Night Market
Death Free Foodie and Tucson Foodie are hosting a night of vegan eats. The event features 11 food vendors, plus live tattoos, permanent jewelry and more.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping. This event is for all ages in the courtyard, but 21+ in the bar.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour
Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday, depending on weather.
When: Saturdays through October. In June, tours begin at 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. depending on the day.
Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12
'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench
Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music videos. Dress in your best '80s attire.
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Pride Prom
Dance the night away to beats by DJ Titosuavecito. Three food trucks will be onsite, plus a photo booth. Pride Prom is set to benefit Building Out Safer Spaces and the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Disco in the Desert: Treasures for TIHAN
Local nonprofit Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) is hosting its annual benefit, dubbed Disco in the Desert, with entertainment, dancing, a '70s costume contest and a silent auction.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Desert Diamond, 7350 S. Nogales Highway
Cost: $100 for one ticket, $150 for two
Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon
On the first Saturday of each month, fantasy park Valley of the Moon opens its doors for free. This Saturday, the sprinklers will be turned on for some good ol' water fun. Bring a towel!
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: Free to attend
Rainbows, Unicorn Farts & Fairy Dust comedy show
This fourth annual queer-themed comedy show benefits organizations Tucson Queerstory and Tucson Pride. Enjoy comedy, raffles and drinks.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Graduate Tucson, 930 E. Second St.
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Tucson Psychfest
Local musicians will headline this celebration of psychedelic music and culture.
When: 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 3
Cost: $10
Wine & Cupcakes
It's that time again! Sonoita's AZ Hops and Vines is hosting its 11th annual wine and cupcake pairing with Pin Up Pastries. Try six cupcakes paired with six wines.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: $25
Young Playwrights of Tucson Showcase
Every year, local students submit short stories to Live Theatre Workshop for the chance to be workshopped. Six productions will take place this Sunday as part of Live Theatre Workshop's Young Playwrights of Tucson Competition.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3; 11 a.m. Sunday, June 4
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $12 for adults, $10 for kids
Laser shows at Flandrau
Elton John, Bowie and Pink Floyd — Flandrau has a roster of music-themed laser shows this June.
When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3 for Elton John; 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 for Bowie; 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17 for Pink Floyd.
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $18, admission to science exhibits is included.
Story Time Character Hour
The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Rainbow Fish will be there.
When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: The University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Music in the Park
It's almost time for another outdoor concert, thanks to Arizona Symphonic Winds. Bring your own chairs and blankets!
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, June 3, June 17, June 24
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include Mainly Murals; Surviving the Summer; the Turquoise Trail; Barrio Viejo; and more.
When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays through August
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair
Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.
When: 7 a.m. to noon on the first Sunday of the month
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Screening at the Tucson J
The Loft Cinema is collaborating with the Tucson J for a free outdoor screening of "Israel Swings for Gold," a documentary about Israel's baseball team competing in the Olympics. Family-friendly activities will kick off the event and Kosher dinner will be available for purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Movie begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food. RSVP required.
The Tea on Tarot
Led by Golden Rays Tarot, head to new shop Monsoon Mystics for an hour of tea, snacks and a tarot spread.
When: 11 a.m. Sundays, June 4 and June 18
Where: Monsoon Mystics, 657 W. St Marys Road
Cost: $25
Nature at Night drag show
Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!
When: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4
Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12
Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including trivia, yoga and bingo.
When: Various dates
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, June 4 and June 18
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Lady Haha Comedy Open Mic
Lady Haha Comedy, for women, the LGBTQ+ community and allies, is hosting two open mic nights at Hotel Congress this June.
When: 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. sign-up on Tuesdays, June 6 and June 20
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Water Wednesdays
Every Wednesday this summer, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting Water Wednesdays to help kiddos cool down with water fun in the courtyard.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through August
Cost: Included with admission, which is $11.
Gather A Vintage Market
Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 8-10; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Los Nuevos Reyes Del Reggaeton
DJs will spin hits by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and Fied at this reggaeton night.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 9
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Queer Baile
The Downtown Clifton is hosting a queer dance party with a DJ, drinks and a photo booth.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Cafecito: Generational Wealth
This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!
When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 9
Where: Tucson Industrial Development Authority, 376 S. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Cool Summer Nights
Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.
Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco
DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this outdoor roller disco and dance party.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Cost: $10. Kids under age 5 get in for free. Bring your own skates!
Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, community booths and scavenger hunts.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 10, June 24, July 8, July 29
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under
A Dad's Day Event
Head to local shop Creative Kind to shop for Father's Day! Local makers will host pop-ups at the store.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Bubbles & Books
Local author Adiba Nelson is celebrating the paperback launch of her book, "Ain't That a Mother: Postpartum, Palsy, and Everything in Between." Enjoy a reading by Nelson herself, book signings and a Q&A session. Plus, cocktails and mocktails from the cash bar!
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Flora's Market Run, 2513 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Space is limited, so it's recommended to arrive early.
"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along
Belt out the tunes of "The Greatest Showman" during this sing-along version of the movie with onscreen lyrics. Dress in a circus-inspired outfit for a chance to win a prize!
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 12 and under
Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Cost: Free to attend
Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration
Get ready for Juneteenth with a concert featuring Evelyn "Champagne" King, whose 1980s hits include "Love Come Down" and "Shame" in the late ’70s. An after party is also planned.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: $45
Charcuterie Dinner Date at the Lavender Farm
Head to Oracle for a charcuterie date amid the blooming lavender at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Cost: $50-$75 per couple
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, performances, story time and activities in the gallery.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Fruit Cocktail Lounge
Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 11
Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Monsoon Literacy Celebration
This kid-friendly event, recommended for children ages 4-10 years old, will include hands-on literacy activities, the animated short movie "Superworm," story times, and a sing-and-dance-along.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, register online
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 11; 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St., on June 11; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on June 30
Cost: Free to attend
Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers
F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "Others and Mothers."
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Themed Trivia at Crooked Tooth
Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting a number of themed trivia nights in June, including "Schitt's Creek," "Archer" and "Bob's Burgers."
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning June 13. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!
Young Leaders United Social Hour
Young Leaders United, part of nonprofit United Way, is hosting their monthly social hour on June 14. Enjoy drinks and apps while networking with young professionals.
When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. RSVP in advance.
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and Hungry Kepuha will be serving food.
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
"Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" preview
The folks behind the Tucson Juneteenth Festival are organizing a free preview of "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" at The Loft Cinema. There will be commentary by local historians and food will be available before the preview begins.
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Preview begins at 5 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Monthly Tarot Salon
Metaphysical shop The Ninth House hosts informal tarot salons each month, allowing community members to practice their tarot reading skills. Bring a tarot or oracle deck — and a notebook and pen!
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Juneteenth Festival
Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with live entertainment, a car show, food, job vendors, a kids zone and more.
When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Juneteenth Jam
Join Blax Friday, a database of Black-owned businesses in Arizona, for a night of live music at the Juneteenth Jam at Hotel Congress.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
World Margarita Championship
Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Originals Restaurants are hosting the annual World Margarita Championship. Local chefs and restaurants will battle for the margarita champion title, with live judging and a people's choice award.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Dr.
Cost: $75. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Movies in Marana
Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On June 17, catch a screening of "Zootopia."
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The movie begins at sundown.
Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!
Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley
Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on June 17.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Makers Market at The Tuxon
Find more than 40 makers at this market created by Lilith & Daughters. Stay tuned to see which vendors will be there!
When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about reusing water around your home. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and learning how to shape a worry stone.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Moon Market
Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.
When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden
Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Dinner at the Lavender Farm
June marks bloom season at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle. Visit the farm on June 17 for a lavender-themed dinner with a menu that includes salad with lavender dressing, lavender roasted chicken and a strawberry lavender cupcake.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Cost: $65
Desert Voices upcoming concert
Desert Voices, an LGBTQ+ chorus, is putting on a concert dubbed "Here's to Us! A Celebration of Friendship."
When: 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18
Where: Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio
Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20
"In the Cases" opening reception
Etherton Gallery is hosting an opening reception for an exhibit dubbed "In the Cases," featuring the work of photographer Dan Budnik and mixed media artist Caleb Gutierrez. A DJ will spin music in the courtyard!
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
"Blue" photography exhibition
The upcoming exhibit "Blue" at Decode Gallery will feature photography centered around the color blue. An opening reception takes place June 17.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Juneteenth Market
Blax Friday, a locally-run database of Black business owners throughout Arizona, is hosting a Juneteenth market set to feature 16 vendors selling items like candles, jewelry and paintings.
When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Father's Day Whiskey del Bac Tasting
Celebrate Father's Day at The Tuxon with a tasting of Whiskey del Bac, chocolates from Tucson Chocolate Factory and a leather flask burning workshop held by Tipsy Picassos.
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: $60
Solutions Focused Community Book Club
Journalist Caitlin Schmidt is teaming up with Tucson Tome Gnome and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona for a solutions-focused community book club centered around "I Never Thought of It That Way" by Monica Guzman. "This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all," organizers say.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22
Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend. RSVP online.
The Emo Night Tour
Transport back to 2008 at The Emo Night Tour, spinning hits from Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco and more of who you loved from the Warped Tour days.
When: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
Cost: $12. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Loft Kids Fest
Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. The festival kicks off with an outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes" on June 23. Then, every Saturday and Sunday morning from June 24 through July 16, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 for the outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes." On other days, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends June 24-July 16.
Where: Kickoff event is at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Other screenings are at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
4th Ave. Flea Market
The folks behind the popular biannual Made In Tucson market are hosting their first summer night market! Stay tuned for the vendor lineup.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 23
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, 311 E. Seventh St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association
Go stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association! Several telescopes will be set up.
When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 23
Where: Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail
Cost: Free to attend, park entrance fee may apply
Fire Show at Sky Bar
The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.
When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, June 23
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Queer & Strange: An Odd Pride Market
Curiosity shop The Heathenry is collaborating with witchy shop Monsoon Mystics to put together an LGBTQ+ market. Stay tuned to see which vendors will be at the pop-up.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: The Heathenry, 657 W. St Marys Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
El Día de San Juan Fiesta
El Día de San Juan Fiesta is held each year on June 24 to celebrate the coming summer rains. The celebration, organized by the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, includes blessings, food and entertainment.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Cost: Free to attend
Fairy Festival at the Lavender Farm
The annual Fairy Festival at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle is a day for adults and kids to put on their fairy wings as they roam through the blooming lavender fields on a treasure hunt, create their own flower crown and enjoy scoops of lavender ice cream.
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Cost: $17 for ages 13 and up, free for kids 12 and under
Jello-O Wrestling Extravaganza
The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation is bringing back its Jell-O wrestling event for its 33rd year.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of
Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio
The Presidio Museum is staying open late! Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie in the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to live guitar music on the patio. The museum will also host two lantern tours throughout the night.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: Free admission to the museum with a purchase at The Dandelion Cafe.
Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado
Las Mujeres Verdes are best known for their monthly markets at the Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm. Those markets are on hold for the summer, but organizers will be back with a smaller indoor mercado this June. Find more than a dozen vendors selling food, jewelry, pressed flowers and more.
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Move Cycle Studio, 148 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
"West Side Story" Sing-Along
Sing along with the 1961 musical "West Side Story," screening at The Fox.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $7.50-$12.50
Archaeology Day at Mission Garden
Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 24
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Pride Drag Brunch
This brunch buffet will feature a carving station, omelets, biscuits and gravy, mimosas and more breakfast favorites along with drag performances. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: HighWire, 14 S. Arizona Ave.
Cost: $45
Creosote Bundle Workshop
Local maker Sonoran Rosie is hosting a workshop where you'll learn all about creosote. You'll get to take home a creosote bundle to hang in your home.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $30
Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter
Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, followed by kitten play!
When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Cost: $20, RSVP in advance
Western Tipsy Tea
Join Cafe a la C'Art for a three-course cocktail tea party — Western style!
When: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. seatings on Sunday, June 25
Where: Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $60. Make reservations in advance by calling 520-273-8841.
Summer Night Market
Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 30
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Listening Party at Revel
Revel Wine Bar is hosting a listening party featuring Sade Adu's greatest hits.
When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine