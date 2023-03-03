March officially marks spring, but it also marks the arrival of the Tucson Festival of Books, Fourth Avenue Street Fair, Tucson Folk Festival, and many other fun annual favorites.

What else can you expect this month? Plant sales, wine at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, markets supporting local artists, Marana Founders' Day, a STEM expo, a Mardi Gras fest, a birthday bash for Bad Bunny ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click below for events separated by date.

Women-owned Business Mini Market

Startup Tucson is hosting a mini market featuring women-owned businesses. You'll find about 10 makers selling items like baked goods, soaps, candles and purses.

When: 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, March 2

Where: FORGE at Roy Place, 44 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Ikebana Festival

Ikebana is known as the "meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements." This festival at Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson celebrates the arrival of spring with floral arrangements around the gardens. Plus, its Yume's 10th anniversary!

When: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18 for adults, $5 for kids under age 15

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Don’t miss the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books!

Old Tucson returns

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is returning to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, snack vendors and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay local!

Did you know that when you buy Girl Scout Cookies, you are directly supporting Girl Scout entrepreneurs and funding their future adventures, such as lifetime memories at summer camp? Every purchase you make guarantees that Girl Scouts capture the experience of life and leadership — it’s a win-win for everyone!

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

TMA Spring Artisans Market

The annual Spring Artisans Market at the Tucson Museum of Art features over 100 local makers showing off their creations, from candles and pottery to jewelry and photography.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 3-5

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Map out everything you don’t want to miss in Southern Arizona!

Planning the perfect day or weekend in Southern Arizona just got easier! Map out everything you don’t want to miss in Southern Arizona, including hotels, popular restaurants, activities, shopping, and of course, our world-class attractions. Please visit tucsonattractions.com to download a free trip app or to purchase the Tucson Attractions Passport for savings!

The Happy Hive Market

Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with nearly two dozen local makers and food truck 420 Taco. You can expect to find macrame, skincare products, permanent jewelry and more.

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 3

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. Fridays in March

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.

When: 6-8 p.m. various days in February

Cost: Free admission, tables are available on a first come, first served basis

Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting two free concerts in March, including one on March 3 with Good Trouble and one on March 31 with Black Cat Bones.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays, March 3 and March 31

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket!

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Vegetable Start Sale with Tucson Village Farm

Tucson Village Farm is hosting its annual sale of spring vegetable starts, including tomatoes, peppers, chiles, eggplant and basil.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 4

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Pisces- and Virgo-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Food Not Bombs Yard Sale

Food Not Bombs Tucson and Tucson Food Share are hosting a yard sale in support of their mutual-aid organization.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"Our Blackness, Our Heritage" True Colors step show

Barbea Williams Performing Company began a step show six years ago to bring the community together during Black History Month. This year's event will feature Barbea Williams Performing Company alongside D.C.-based dance company Step Afrika! You'll also find a food truck and Black business vendors onsite.

When: 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

"Monsters, Inc." vs. "Toy Story" Roller Derby

Which Pixar movie is your favorite? Copper State Derby League skaters will pick "Monsters, Inc." or "Toy Story" and compete in a roller derby!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: Eric Michael Ogden Skatepark, 1702 N. Palo Verde Blvd.

Cost: $5 for adults to watch the derby, $3 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Orchid Society's Orchid Show and Sale

Tucson Orchid Society is hosting its annual show where you'll get to see orchid displays and have the chance to purchase orchids of your own.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5

Where: Mesquite Valley Growers, 8005 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music videos. Dress in your best '80s attire.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 4

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 4 and March 18

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and March 18

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Pasta Cooking Class

Learn to make your own pasta! You’ll get to choose between fettuccine, angel hair, tortellini or ravioli — making and rolling the pasta, while also learning to fill it and create your own sauce.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Cost: $55. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tree Care and Planting Workshop with Mission Garden

Learn about growing heritage fruit trees and native trees in Tucson! Topics include location, pest control, irrigation and pruning.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4

Cost: $60, scholarships available. Spots are limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Southern Arizona Clay Artists in Main Gate Square

Check out the work of 13 Southern Arizona clay artists! They'll be selling their art and putting together clay-throwing demonstrations.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5

Where: Geronimo Plaza in Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, March 4 and March 11

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo at least twice in March!

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Button Brew House; 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Bawker Bawker.

Cost: Free to play

Visit the Button Brew House event page for more information. Visit the Bawker Bawker event page for more information.

Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon

On the first Saturday of each month, fantasy park Valley of the Moon opens its doors for free. This Saturday there will be a dance performance by Haggs of Tucson.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 2

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, about 90 minutes north of downtown Tucson

Cost: General admission is $21 for kids, $33 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in March

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant swap with Plantney

Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a plant swap for community members. Bring your plants, pots and any botanical-themed items to trade and swap with fellow plant lovers. Snacks and drinks will be provided!

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5

Where: On the corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring plants to swap

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer Mile

It's time for the fifth annual Beer Mile, where each .25-mile lap, you drink a beer. Fun runs and competitive options are available.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, March 5 (postponed from Feb. 26 due to weather)

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sundays, March 5 and March 19

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, March 5 and March 19

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Survivors Plant Sale

During Desert Survivors' three plant sales throughout the year, all of their inventory is discounted. Members get 20% off, while the general public gets 10% off.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, March 7-11. Members can shop early on Saturday, March 4.

Where: Desert Survivors Native Plant Nursery, 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Purim Under the Sea

You can celebrate Jewish holiday Purim at this sea-themed event that features Megillah reading, a bubble bash party and kosher seafood.

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7

Where: Chabad Lubeavitch of Tucson, 2443 E. Fourth St.

Cost: $20 for kids, $35 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention

Put on your best Western-style steampunk garb and head over to the Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention, which has taken place since 2011. You'll find entertainment, panels, workshops, games and more.

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 9-12

Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: $43 and up for convention passes for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Bad Bunny Birthday Bash

Celebrate Bad Bunny's birthday with a dance party at The Rialto! While Bad Bunny won't actually be there, his songs will be playing all night long.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, March 10

Cost: $18 in advance, $25 at the door. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Swing Festival

Join the Arizona Swing Cats for their second annual Tucson Swing Festival! There will be three nights of live music, lessons, competition prizes, panels and more.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 10-12

Cost: $110 for a full pass, $60 for a party pass

Visit the event page for more information.

Alma Verde Mercado

Local artist The Serene Essentials is hosting an all-vegan market at Del Cielo Tamal, featuring local vendors, vegan snacks, live music and flash tattoos. The event will also celebrate the grand opening of Del Cielo's new in-house market that will offer grab-and-go items like salsas and tortillas.

When: 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Parents' Night Out

Drop off the kiddos at My Gym, where they'll be able to enjoy pizza, games, rides and other activities.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 10

Cost: $50. Kids should be between ages 3 and 12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 25

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat yoga, cat bingo and cat trivia.

When: Several days in March

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $14 for bingo, reservations required; $18 for yoga.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners

Shop plants and gardening supplies at this spring plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners, where you can also get advice from plant experts about gardening in Tucson. You'll find plants and seeds, compost, fertilizers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival

Dubbed "Honor the Earth: Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival," this event is a celebration of Indigenous art, music, culture and resistance. You'll find performances, food vendors, environmental organizations and artists.

When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras may be over, but the third annual Tucson Mardi Gras event is happening this month with a parade, Louisiana-style cuisine, live music and a "Bourbon Street Balcony Experience." Organizers decided to hold the festival in March, instead of February, to ensure better weather.

When: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, geared more toward the 18-and-up crowd; noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 is more family-friendly.

Cost: Free to attend. Upgraded tickets available.

Visit the event page for more information.

SARSEF Community STEM Expo

Enjoy a whole afternoon of STEM activities with local nonprofit SARSEF. The expo will feature hands-on science, the chance to chat with professional scientists and engineers, a scavenger hunt, live entertainment and an innovators hall where you can see student projects from the 2023 science fair. Food trucks will be onsite!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Community Day: Celebrate Youth Artists

The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting a spring community day that celebrates local youth artists. You'll find a high school artists exhibition, a food truck, live music curated by Groundworks and a paint workshop.

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your spot in advance if you want to participate in the paint workshop.

Visit the event page for more information.

2023 March Hoppiness

It's beer fest time. Button Brew House is hosting March Hoppiness with more than a dozen local breweries and distilleries. There will also be live music and food truck Haus of Brats.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door, includes a March Hoppiness glass and six 9-ounce beer/cider pours, 4-ounce wine pours and/or 1.5-ounce spirit pours. Additional pours are $5 each.

Visit the event page for more information.

Broadway Rave

It's almost time for a Broadway dance party, playing all your favorite show tunes and musical theater hits. Dress as your favorite Broadway star!

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

An Archaeological View of Human History at Tucson's Birthplace

Two lectures later this month will allow you to dig into Mission Garden's history. Archaeologists Homer Thiel and Allen Denoyer will discuss the history of the area where Mission Garden sits, which is often dubbed Tucson's birthplace, and how we learn about the past.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Cost: Free to attend with a suggested donation at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Supper at Tucson Village Farm

Enjoy a farm-to-table four-course dinner at Tucson Village Farm, prepared by Chef Bruce Yim and teens with 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors. Proceeds will support youth programming.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Road

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival

Taste, watch, listen and learn at the Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival. The fest is described as an immersive art experience in partnership with local artist Lauri Kaye, the Tucson Jewish Community Center and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. Kaye's "Tucson Portrait Stories" is a series of 60 mixed media stories. The portraits come to life at the festival — for example, Chef Maria Mazon will have chips and salsa at her portrait, or you can listen to a guitar concert at Gabriel Ayala's.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities, performances, story time and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Puppet Show

Yume is hosting a puppet show, staged by The Red Herring Puppets, for Japanese fairytale "Little One-Inch."

When: 11 a.m. to noon and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for kids. Advance purchase is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Kitten Shower

Head over to Dillinger Brewing Company where there will be a kitten shower in support of Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Play some games, win some prizes, cuddle a kitten, have a beer and bring donation items for the rescue!

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring donations + bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12; 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Larrea Market at Rozet Nursery

Head to Rozet Nursery every second and fourth Sunday of the month for a market featuring local vendors, music, classes and tarot readings.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, March 12 and March 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers

F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "If Only..."

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and Tita Tita will be serving Filipino food!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, March 16

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Xplosion. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Willy Wonka" at Tohono Chul

Catch a screening of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Patrick's Day at 1912 Brewing

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at 1912 Brewing Co. with themed beer from the brewery, and corned beef and cabbage from Daniela's Cooking. The brewery will also stay open an hour later than usual.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Dance Party

Join this indie party for a night of dancing to a DJ mixing Tame Impala, MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Passion Pit, Dayglow and more.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing in Saguaro National Park East

Go stargazing with the National Park Service and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in Saguaro National Park East.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Plant Sale at Tohono Chul

Tohono Chul will have more than 1,200 species of cacti, succulents, shrubs, trees and flowers at their upcoming plant sale, including some that are harder to find.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19. Members get early access 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Where: Tohono Chul's main parking lot, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

WineDown with Wildlife

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting its second annual WineDown with Wildlife festival, where attendees can sip on regional wines, enjoy live music and stargaze — all while supporting wildlife.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Cost: $30 designated driver tickets, $55 general admission tickets. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Founders' Day

It's a day to celebrate Marana! There will be a parade, car show, performances, art station, food trucks, vendors, inflatables and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts

This two-day market in Oro Valley features fashion, food, home goods, paintings and visual arts from 120+ local artisans. Food trucks will be onsite, too!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit event page for more information.

Hotel Congress Record Fair

Fans of vinyl, this one's for you! Hotel Congress and Desert Island Records are hosting a record fair this March, featuring record dealers and local DJs.

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to create your own rain garden at home. After attending a 30-minute workshop, you'll get to take home a free rain garden kit! Plus, there will be story time and other activities for kids and teens.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, is putting together another market in March! The markets usually feature 30-40 local makers.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Semillas Flamencas

Enjoy a night of flamenco, a reunion of sorts for four Arizona flamenco artists. A classical guitarist will open the event.

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. Bring your own mat, blanket or towel.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 14 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

Celebrate more than 300 Tucson artists at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles. There will be food trucks, too!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail downtown; Mansions of Main Avenue; and Public Art and Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Flow Night with Flam Chen

Tucson Circus Arts is collaborating with Flam Chen to host a flow night where you can join performers and friends for skill-building with juggling, stilts and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Cost: $10 suggested donation, RSVP in the Facebook comment section

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair

See hundreds of artists from around the world, plus enjoy bites from food vendors and hear the sounds of local musicians.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

EGGstravaganza with Tucson Parks and Rec

Celebrate Easter early with Tucson Parks and Recreation! Enjoy egg hunts, music, games and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Egg hunts are at various times, organized by age. See the full schedule for details.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Telling Our Barrio Stories

Listen and share stories about local neighborhood Barrio Kroeger Lane. The stories will be used as inspiration for a mural that's set to be created later this year.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cherry Blossom Festival at Kira Kira

Kira Kira Collectibles is hosting an anime-themed event with a maid cafe, a cosplay contest, vendors and raffles.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

BICAS Art Mart

Local nonprofit BICAS started an art market in 2021 after art events were canceled during the pandemic, taking away important revenue generators for Tucson artists. The vendor list has yet to be announced for this year's art mart but stay tuned!

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Touch-A-Truck

Junior League of Tucson is hosting a family-friendly event where kids will be able to touch, climb and explore vehicles. The lineup includes firetrucks, police cars, a school bus, a USPS truck and construction equipment.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26. 10-11 a.m. is dubbed a quiet hour, without horns.

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Sam Hughes Home Tour

Midtown's Sam Hughes neighborhood is hosting a self-guided tour featuring 11 residences, gardens and studios. Three nearby eateries will also serve free samples and there will be activities in Himmel Park.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where: Maps can be picked up at Himmel Park's north parking lot on the day of the event, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

"Parks and Recreation" Trivia

Test your knowledge in all things "Parks and Rec" at this trivia night where you could win a gift card to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Teams can have as many as five people!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 29

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Folk Festival

The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances across five stages. Headliners include Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Fretless, Kyshona and The Brother Brothers.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson.

When: 11 p.m. Friday, March 31

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.