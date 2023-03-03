March officially marks spring, but it also marks the arrival of the Tucson Festival of Books, Fourth Avenue Street Fair, Tucson Folk Festival, and many other fun annual favorites.
What else can you expect this month? Plant sales, wine at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, markets supporting local artists, Marana Founders' Day, a STEM expo, a Mardi Gras fest, a birthday bash for Bad Bunny ... and MORE.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Don't want to scroll as much? Click below for events separated by date.
🌵 March 2-5 🌵 March 7-12 🌵 March 14-19 🌵 March 23-26 🌵 March 28-31 🌵
People are also reading…
Women-owned Business Mini Market
Startup Tucson is hosting a mini market featuring women-owned businesses. You'll find about 10 makers selling items like baked goods, soaps, candles and purses.
When: 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, March 2
Where: FORGE at Roy Place, 44 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Spring Ikebana Festival
Ikebana is known as the "meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements." This festival at Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson celebrates the arrival of spring with floral arrangements around the gardens. Plus, its Yume's 10th anniversary!
When: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $18 for adults, $5 for kids under age 15
Don’t miss the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books!
Head to the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona Campus on March 4-5, 2023. Meet best-selling authors like Temple Grandin, Robert Crais and Lois Lowry. Explore interactive fun in Science City, stroll the midway packed with booksellers and local food vendors. Admission is FREE! You’ll find it all at the Tucson Festival of Books. Where words and imagination come to life!
Old Tucson returns
Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now, Old Tucson is returning to its roots, officially debuting "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.
First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, snack vendors and a cash bar.
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2
Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance
Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay local!
Did you know that when you buy Girl Scout Cookies, you are directly supporting Girl Scout entrepreneurs and funding their future adventures, such as lifetime memories at summer camp? Every purchase you make guarantees that Girl Scouts capture the experience of life and leadership — it’s a win-win for everyone!
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
TMA Spring Artisans Market
The annual Spring Artisans Market at the Tucson Museum of Art features over 100 local makers showing off their creations, from candles and pottery to jewelry and photography.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 3-5
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Map out everything you don’t want to miss in Southern Arizona!
Planning the perfect day or weekend in Southern Arizona just got easier! Map out everything you don’t want to miss in Southern Arizona, including hotels, popular restaurants, activities, shopping, and of course, our world-class attractions. Please visit tucsonattractions.com to download a free trip app or to purchase the Tucson Attractions Passport for savings!
The Happy Hive Market
Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with nearly two dozen local makers and food truck 420 Taco. You can expect to find macrame, skincare products, permanent jewelry and more.
When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 3
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).
When: 7:45 p.m. Fridays in March
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Westward Look Concert Series
Get a dose of jazz, rock and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.
When: 6-8 p.m. various days in February
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: Free admission, tables are available on a first come, first served basis
Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch
Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting two free concerts in March, including one on March 3 with Good Trouble and one on March 31 with Black Cat Bones.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays, March 3 and March 31
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket!
Spring Vegetable Start Sale with Tucson Village Farm
Tucson Village Farm is hosting its annual sale of spring vegetable starts, including tomatoes, peppers, chiles, eggplant and basil.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: 2201 E. Roger Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants
Moon Market
Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Pisces- and Virgo-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.
When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Food Not Bombs Yard Sale
Food Not Bombs Tucson and Tucson Food Share are hosting a yard sale in support of their mutual-aid organization.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: 1030 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
"Our Blackness, Our Heritage" True Colors step show
Barbea Williams Performing Company began a step show six years ago to bring the community together during Black History Month. This year's event will feature Barbea Williams Performing Company alongside D.C.-based dance company Step Afrika! You'll also find a food truck and Black business vendors onsite.
When: 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: Cholla High School, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Cost: $10
"Monsters, Inc." vs. "Toy Story" Roller Derby
Which Pixar movie is your favorite? Copper State Derby League skaters will pick "Monsters, Inc." or "Toy Story" and compete in a roller derby!
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: Eric Michael Ogden Skatepark, 1702 N. Palo Verde Blvd.
Cost: $5 for adults to watch the derby, $3 for kids
Tucson Orchid Society's Orchid Show and Sale
Tucson Orchid Society is hosting its annual show where you'll get to see orchid displays and have the chance to purchase orchids of your own.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5
Where: Mesquite Valley Growers, 8005 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench
Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music videos. Dress in your best '80s attire.
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 4 and March 18
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food
Kid's Night Out
Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and March 18
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of
Pasta Cooking Class
Learn to make your own pasta! You’ll get to choose between fettuccine, angel hair, tortellini or ravioli — making and rolling the pasta, while also learning to fill it and create your own sauce.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $55. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Tree Care and Planting Workshop with Mission Garden
Learn about growing heritage fruit trees and native trees in Tucson! Topics include location, pest control, irrigation and pruning.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: $60, scholarships available. Spots are limited.
Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul
Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Southern Arizona Clay Artists in Main Gate Square
Check out the work of 13 Southern Arizona clay artists! They'll be selling their art and putting together clay-throwing demonstrations.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5
Where: Geronimo Plaza in Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, March 4 and March 11
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Drag Queen Bingo
Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo at least twice in March!
When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Button Brew House; 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Bawker Bawker.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N Camino Martin on March 4; Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave. on March 18.
Cost: Free to play
Visit the Button Brew House event page for more information. Visit the Bawker Bawker event page for more information.
Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon
On the first Saturday of each month, fantasy park Valley of the Moon opens its doors for free. This Saturday there will be a dance performance by Haggs of Tucson.
When: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: Free to attend
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 2
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, about 90 minutes north of downtown Tucson
Cost: General admission is $21 for kids, $33 for adults
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in March
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Plant swap with Plantney
Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a plant swap for community members. Bring your plants, pots and any botanical-themed items to trade and swap with fellow plant lovers. Snacks and drinks will be provided!
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5
Where: On the corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street
Cost: Free to attend, bring plants to swap
Beer Mile
It's time for the fifth annual Beer Mile, where each .25-mile lap, you drink a beer. Fun runs and competitive options are available.
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, March 5 (postponed from Feb. 26 due to weather)
Where: Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $20
Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair
Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Nature at Night drag show
Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!
When: 5 p.m. Sundays, March 5 and March 19
Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, March 5 and March 19
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Desert Survivors Plant Sale
During Desert Survivors' three plant sales throughout the year, all of their inventory is discounted. Members get 20% off, while the general public gets 10% off.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, March 7-11. Members can shop early on Saturday, March 4.
Where: Desert Survivors Native Plant Nursery, 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants
Purim Under the Sea
You can celebrate Jewish holiday Purim at this sea-themed event that features Megillah reading, a bubble bash party and kosher seafood.
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7
Where: Chabad Lubeavitch of Tucson, 2443 E. Fourth St.
Cost: $20 for kids, $35 for adults
Queer Speed Dating
Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Gather A Vintage Market
Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention
Put on your best Western-style steampunk garb and head over to the Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention, which has taken place since 2011. You'll find entertainment, panels, workshops, games and more.
When: Thursday-Sunday, March 9-12
Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: $43 and up for convention passes for adults
Bad Bunny Birthday Bash
Celebrate Bad Bunny's birthday with a dance party at The Rialto! While Bad Bunny won't actually be there, his songs will be playing all night long.
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, March 10
Cost: $18 in advance, $25 at the door. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Tucson Swing Festival
Join the Arizona Swing Cats for their second annual Tucson Swing Festival! There will be three nights of live music, lessons, competition prizes, panels and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 10-12
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.; and Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.
Cost: $110 for a full pass, $60 for a party pass
Alma Verde Mercado
Local artist The Serene Essentials is hosting an all-vegan market at Del Cielo Tamal, featuring local vendors, vegan snacks, live music and flash tattoos. The event will also celebrate the grand opening of Del Cielo's new in-house market that will offer grab-and-go items like salsas and tortillas.
When: 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Del Cielo Tamal, 3073 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Parents' Night Out
Drop off the kiddos at My Gym, where they'll be able to enjoy pizza, games, rides and other activities.
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: My Gym, 7942 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $50. Kids should be between ages 3 and 12.
Guided look at the night sky
Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Stargazing at The Tuxon
Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 25
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: Free to attend
Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat yoga, cat bingo and cat trivia.
When: Several days in March
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $14 for bingo, reservations required; $18 for yoga.
Spring Fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners
Shop plants and gardening supplies at this spring plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners, where you can also get advice from plant experts about gardening in Tucson. You'll find plants and seeds, compost, fertilizers and more.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: 3809 E. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival
Dubbed "Honor the Earth: Water Is Life Southwest Music + Resistance Festival," this event is a celebration of Indigenous art, music, culture and resistance. You'll find performances, food vendors, environmental organizations and artists.
When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Cost: $30
Tucson Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras may be over, but the third annual Tucson Mardi Gras event is happening this month with a parade, Louisiana-style cuisine, live music and a "Bourbon Street Balcony Experience." Organizers decided to hold the festival in March, instead of February, to ensure better weather.
When: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, geared more toward the 18-and-up crowd; noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 is more family-friendly.
Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend. Upgraded tickets available.
SARSEF Community STEM Expo
Enjoy a whole afternoon of STEM activities with local nonprofit SARSEF. The expo will feature hands-on science, the chance to chat with professional scientists and engineers, a scavenger hunt, live entertainment and an innovators hall where you can see student projects from the 2023 science fair. Food trucks will be onsite!
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Spring Community Day: Celebrate Youth Artists
The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting a spring community day that celebrates local youth artists. You'll find a high school artists exhibition, a food truck, live music curated by Groundworks and a paint workshop.
When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road
Cost: Free to attend, reserve your spot in advance if you want to participate in the paint workshop.
2023 March Hoppiness
It's beer fest time. Button Brew House is hosting March Hoppiness with more than a dozen local breweries and distilleries. There will also be live music and food truck Haus of Brats.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door, includes a March Hoppiness glass and six 9-ounce beer/cider pours, 4-ounce wine pours and/or 1.5-ounce spirit pours. Additional pours are $5 each.
Broadway Rave
It's almost time for a Broadway dance party, playing all your favorite show tunes and musical theater hits. Dress as your favorite Broadway star!
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Repair Cafe
Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend
An Archaeological View of Human History at Tucson's Birthplace
Two lectures later this month will allow you to dig into Mission Garden's history. Archaeologists Homer Thiel and Allen Denoyer will discuss the history of the area where Mission Garden sits, which is often dubbed Tucson's birthplace, and how we learn about the past.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend with a suggested donation at the gate
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch
Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Sunset Supper at Tucson Village Farm
Enjoy a farm-to-table four-course dinner at Tucson Village Farm, prepared by Chef Bruce Yim and teens with 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors. Proceeds will support youth programming.
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Road
Cost: $50
Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival
Taste, watch, listen and learn at the Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival. The fest is described as an immersive art experience in partnership with local artist Lauri Kaye, the Tucson Jewish Community Center and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. Kaye's "Tucson Portrait Stories" is a series of 60 mixed media stories. The portraits come to life at the festival — for example, Chef Maria Mazon will have chips and salsa at her portrait, or you can listen to a guitar concert at Gabriel Ayala's.
When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities, performances, story time and family yoga.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance
Mercado Flea
Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May
Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Fruit Cocktail Lounge
Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Puppet Show
Yume is hosting a puppet show, staged by The Red Herring Puppets, for Japanese fairytale "Little One-Inch."
When: 11 a.m. to noon and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for kids. Advance purchase is required.
Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Kitten Shower
Head over to Dillinger Brewing Company where there will be a kitten shower in support of Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Play some games, win some prizes, cuddle a kitten, have a beer and bring donation items for the rescue!
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 402 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring donations + bring money for drinks
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12; 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31
Where: Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St., on March 12; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on March 31
Cost: Free to attend
Larrea Market at Rozet Nursery
Head to Rozet Nursery every second and fourth Sunday of the month for a market featuring local vendors, music, classes and tarot readings.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, March 12 and March 26
Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks
Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers
F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "If Only..."
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Cost: $10
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and Tita Tita will be serving Filipino food!
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Concerts in the Courtyard
Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Xplosion. Bring your own chairs or blankets!
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
"Willy Wonka" at Tohono Chul
Catch a screening of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: $4
St. Patrick's Day at 1912 Brewing
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at 1912 Brewing Co. with themed beer from the brewery, and corned beef and cabbage from Daniela's Cooking. The brewery will also stay open an hour later than usual.
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Dance Party
Join this indie party for a night of dancing to a DJ mixing Tame Impala, MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Passion Pit, Dayglow and more.
When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Stargazing in Saguaro National Park East
Go stargazing with the National Park Service and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in Saguaro National Park East.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail
Cost: Free to attend
Spring Plant Sale at Tohono Chul
Tohono Chul will have more than 1,200 species of cacti, succulents, shrubs, trees and flowers at their upcoming plant sale, including some that are harder to find.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19. Members get early access 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Where: Tohono Chul's main parking lot, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
WineDown with Wildlife
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting its second annual WineDown with Wildlife festival, where attendees can sip on regional wines, enjoy live music and stargaze — all while supporting wildlife.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $30 designated driver tickets, $55 general admission tickets. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Marana Founders' Day
It's a day to celebrate Marana! There will be a parade, car show, performances, art station, food trucks, vendors, inflatables and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts
This two-day market in Oro Valley features fashion, food, home goods, paintings and visual arts from 120+ local artisans. Food trucks will be onsite, too!
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit event page for more information.
Hotel Congress Record Fair
Fans of vinyl, this one's for you! Hotel Congress and Desert Island Records are hosting a record fair this March, featuring record dealers and local DJs.
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to create your own rain garden at home. After attending a 30-minute workshop, you'll get to take home a free rain garden kit! Plus, there will be story time and other activities for kids and teens.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado
Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, is putting together another market in March! The markets usually feature 30-40 local makers.
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Semillas Flamencas
Enjoy a night of flamenco, a reunion of sorts for four Arizona flamenco artists. A classical guitarist will open the event.
When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Cost: $30
Puppy yoga with Barefoot Studio
Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. Bring your own mat, blanket or towel.
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 14 and up.
Made in Tucson Market
Celebrate more than 300 Tucson artists at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles. There will be food trucks, too!
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail downtown; Mansions of Main Avenue; and Public Art and Murals.
When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.
Flow Night with Flam Chen
Tucson Circus Arts is collaborating with Flam Chen to host a flow night where you can join performers and friends for skill-building with juggling, stilts and more.
When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 23
Cost: $10 suggested donation, RSVP in the Facebook comment section
Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair
See hundreds of artists from around the world, plus enjoy bites from food vendors and hear the sounds of local musicians.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
EGGstravaganza with Tucson Parks and Rec
Celebrate Easter early with Tucson Parks and Recreation! Enjoy egg hunts, music, games and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there!
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Egg hunts are at various times, organized by age. See the full schedule for details.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Telling Our Barrio Stories
Listen and share stories about local neighborhood Barrio Kroeger Lane. The stories will be used as inspiration for a mural that's set to be created later this year.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Verdugo Park, 902 S. Verdugo Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Cherry Blossom Festival at Kira Kira
Kira Kira Collectibles is hosting an anime-themed event with a maid cafe, a cosplay contest, vendors and raffles.
When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Ding Tea, 910 W. Irvington Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks
BICAS Art Mart
Local nonprofit BICAS started an art market in 2021 after art events were canceled during the pandemic, taking away important revenue generators for Tucson artists. The vendor list has yet to be announced for this year's art mart but stay tuned!
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Touch-A-Truck
Junior League of Tucson is hosting a family-friendly event where kids will be able to touch, climb and explore vehicles. The lineup includes firetrucks, police cars, a school bus, a USPS truck and construction equipment.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26. 10-11 a.m. is dubbed a quiet hour, without horns.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
Cost: $5
Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter
Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Cost: $20, RSVP in advance
Sam Hughes Home Tour
Midtown's Sam Hughes neighborhood is hosting a self-guided tour featuring 11 residences, gardens and studios. Three nearby eateries will also serve free samples and there will be activities in Himmel Park.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26
Where: Maps can be picked up at Himmel Park's north parking lot on the day of the event, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
Cost: $30
"Parks and Recreation" Trivia
Test your knowledge in all things "Parks and Rec" at this trivia night where you could win a gift card to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Teams can have as many as five people!
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!
Soul Food Wednesday
Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.
When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 29
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Witch Talk Wednesdays
The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Folk Festival
The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances across five stages. Headliners include Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Fretless, Kyshona and The Brother Brothers.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Free to attend
Emo Nite at 191 Toole
Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson.
When: 11 p.m. Friday, March 31
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.