100s gather for vigil in Tucson a week after death of George Floyd

Hundreds of Tucsonans held a vigil Monday evening to remember George Floyd and other black victims of police violence.

The vigil came one week after the death of Floyd, the unarmed black man who died during an arrest in Minneapolis. Like many cities across the country, the downtown area in Tucson saw several protests over the weekend that led to at least $200,000 in property damage and 19 arrests, according to Tucson police.

Monday's vigil was a peaceful, yet forceful, gathering.

A few minutes before the vigil started, about 500 people stood in a parking lot by the Dunbar Pavilion on West 2nd Street. By the time the vigil was over an hour or so later, several hundred more people had joined them. The crowd was a mix of ages, genders, and races.

People in the crowd held up signs reading "No Justice, No Peace," "Open Your Eyes," "Enough is Enough," and "My Sons are Not Prey." One little girl held a sign reading "I Matter."

About a dozen speakers took the stage. Some shared stories of loved ones who were killed by police officers. Several repeatedly urged the crowd to vote, particularly in the upcoming election for Pima County attorney.