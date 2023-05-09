Arizona Game and Fish Department is even using Mother's Day in its pitch to find homes for more than 100 Sonoran desert tortoises.

A Sonoran desert tortoise would be a great gift for mom, a news release from the agency this week says.

Game and Fish started its adoption campaign in February in hopes of finding homes for nearly 300 wild desert tortoises. That's a record number of orphaned tortoises, the release said.

About 130 tortoises have been adopted since the start of the campaign. But wildlife biologists are caring for 140 more tortoises they hope will find a home soon.

“We are so grateful for the families that have stepped up to adopt, but we still have a way to go to find homes for all of our tort friends before June,” Tegan Wolf of the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in the news release. “Desert tortoises make gentle, easy-natured and loyal companions — without the attitude. And, unlike some of their human teen counterparts, they love to eat their greens, adore their family and are fairly low maintenance.”

Each year, Game and Fish rescues hundreds of desert tortoises that were either turned into the state or are abandoned as a result of illegal breeding. Those tortoises cannot be released back into the wild.

Adopting a tortoise is free and the wildlife biologists are able provide information about the adoption, care and habitat maintenance. The wildlife biologists can even help each family find the perfect tortoise based on their personality and help prepare for their arrival, the news release said.

Desert tortoises spend their time outdoors and require a burrow enclosure in order to protect them from extreme temperatures. Those who are looking to adopt a tortoise must show the AZGFD that they have a burrow ready prior to applying.

The tortoises can also live for 80 to 100 years and are completely herbivorous. Ideally, a captive tortoise should be able to graze throughout the day on grasses, leafy plants and flowers, the news release said.

Go to the Game and Fish website, www.azgfd.com, to learn more about adopting a tortoise or how to care for one.

