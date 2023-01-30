15-year-old fatally shot behind north-side Tucson store, police say

Pima County sheriff's deputies working off-duty at a north-side store heard gunshots behind the store Saturday and found a 15-year-old who had been fatally shot, police said Monday.

The teen, Carlos Cadena, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release, also giving the following account:

Homicide detectives learned that a group of adults and juveniles got into a physical fight behind the store, a Walmart in the 400 block of East Wetmore Road, and gunshots were fired.

Several witnesses to the shooting left the area before police arrived.

"Detectives are actively working to determine a motive and to identify a suspect as details are extremely limited at this time," police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or who was at the scene to call 88-CRIME; callers may remain anonymous.

Tucson has seen five homicides so far in 2022, one more than in 2022 at this time, police said.