15-year-old girl dies after struck by truck in Tucson's midtown

A 15-year-old girl died from her injuries after being struck by a car on Wednesday, officials say.

About 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tucson police officers were dispatched to the area of North Swan Road and East Fifth Street for a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian on a skateboard.

Detectives determined that a 2015 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was southbound in the curb lane of Swan, approaching Fifth Street.

“As the vehicle entered the intersection, it collided with the pedestrian who was riding on a skateboard,” said a news release from Tucson police. It’s unknown which way the girl was traveling.

The driver and a witness said the traffic signal was green for northbound and southbound Swan.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Next of kin were notified. Police did not release her name.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash and excessive speed doesn’t appear to be a factor, police say. No charges or citations have been issued.

Anyone with further information about the crash can call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235.

