16-year-old girl arrested in connection with fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson

Ohmsatte then swerved back to the right, hitting the rear driver side of the Toyota, police said. The Toyota spun out of control and hit a dirt embankment on Camino de la Tierra’s west side. Ohmsatte also side-swiped the Mercedes-Benz.

Ohmsatte continued to drive north behind a 2004 Harley-Davidson Road Bike and rear-ended the motorcyclist, who was later identified as Wampole. This pushed the motorcycle 75 yards northbound on Camino de la Tierra.

Ohmsatte then exited the Lincoln and ran from the scene, police said. She was located a short time later and officers said they observed “signs and symptoms of intoxication.”

Wampole was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were informed on May 19 that Wampole had died.

Ohmsatte was booked into the Pima County jail on a $50,000 bond, jail records show. Police say the investigation is open and additional charges will be added through the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

