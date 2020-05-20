16-year-old girl arrested in connection with fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a motorcycle crash that killed a man, officials say.
Motorcyclist David M. Wampole, 61, was killed in the crash.
Haley S. Ohmsatte faces charges that include several counts of aggravated assault, endangerment, criminal damage, leaving the scene of an accident and auto theft, according to a Tucson police news release.
Just before 6 p.m. May 13, Tucson police officers were dispatched to North Camino de la Tierra and West Tres Nogales Road for the crash.
According to witnesses, a 2017 Lincoln passenger car was being driven by Ohmsatte northbound on Camino de la Tierra at a high rate of speed. The Lincoln had been reported as stolen in Marana prior to the crash, police said.
At the intersection of West Tres Nogales, Ohmsatte approached a 2017 Toyota Camry, that was also northbound, from behind. She began to pass the Toyota in a no-passing zone.
“When the Lincoln pulled out to pass the Toyota, a silver 1999 Mercedes-Benz passenger car was traveling southbound on Camino de la Tierra in the same area,” police said.
Ohmsatte then swerved back to the right, hitting the rear driver side of the Toyota, police said. The Toyota spun out of control and hit a dirt embankment on Camino de la Tierra’s west side. Ohmsatte also side-swiped the Mercedes-Benz.
Ohmsatte continued to drive north behind a 2004 Harley-Davidson Road Bike and rear-ended the motorcyclist, who was later identified as Wampole. This pushed the motorcycle 75 yards northbound on Camino de la Tierra.
Ohmsatte then exited the Lincoln and ran from the scene, police said. She was located a short time later and officers said they observed “signs and symptoms of intoxication.”
Wampole was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were informed on May 19 that Wampole had died.
Ohmsatte was booked into the Pima County jail on a $50,000 bond, jail records show. Police say the investigation is open and additional charges will be added through the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
What you missed this week in notable Tucson crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Arizona Daily Star.
Police said woman was living at motel and was meeting with someone in another room when she was shot.
Witnesses told officers the drivers of two vehicles exchanged gunfire then drove away.
Officers found the meth hidden in two parts of the wheelchair, officials say.
Police found narcotics in the 40-year-old woman's vehicle and motel room in Sierra Vista, officials say.
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.