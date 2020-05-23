16-year-old Tucson boy dies in late night ATV crash Thursday

A 16-year-old boy died Thursday after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a car, which left a teenage passenger seriously injured, police say.
At about 10 p.m., the teen driver, identified as Allan Cruz-Martinez, was apparently speeding northbound on 7th Avenue before hitting the center of a roundabout at the Michigan Drive intersection, a Tucson police news release said.
The ATV crashed into the driver's door of a Honda Accord stopped at the stop sign, police said.
Cruz-Martinez was pronounced dead hours later at Banner-University Medical Center. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, remains in serious condition.
Detectives said the boys were not wearing helmets.
There were no reported injuries to the other driver.
