187 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Arizona overnight, reaching total of 5,251
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station, set up by the University of Washington Medical Center, holds a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle.

 Ted S. Warren / Associated Press

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 5,251 — an increase of 187 cases from the prior day, state health officials reported Tuesday.

The number is up from Monday's count of 5,064, with 21 new reported deaths. There have been 208 known COVID-19-related deaths in the state.

Across Pima County, 963 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, up 22 cases from 941 confirmed cases reported on Monday. There have been 65 known coronavirus deaths in the county, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

A breakdown by age group for the state and Pima County was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

There have been 55,152 COVID-19 tests in the state as of Monday. About 8 percent statewide are showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

