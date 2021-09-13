$2,500 grants available for Arizona teachers

The Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers is awarding $2,500 classroom grants to 400 Arizona teachers, with applications open through Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.

In the first five years of the program, about 70 teachers from Tucson and Southern Arizona received grants through the program, a news release said.

“The vision of Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers from the beginning has been to honor, celebrate and support Arizona teachers,” said Mike Nealy, Fiesta Bowl executive director. “Being able to enhance twice as many classrooms is a continuation of how Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers makes a meaningful difference in the lives of teachers and students across the state.”

Fill out an application at WishesForTeachers.org.

Foundation gives out over $80K

The Educational Enrichment Foundation awarded 96 classroom grants to TUSD educators totaling nearly $81,500 to support student projects.

The grants will help educators from 49 schools pay for materials and equipment for both in-person and virtual classroom projects.