$2.9 million settlement approved in Tucson police custody death

The Pima County Superior Court has approved a $2.9 million settlement with the family of a man who died in Tucson police custody, the family’s attorney said.
Carlos Ingram-Lopez, 27, died after being restrained by police officers on April 21. The family learned of the settlement in December but were waiting for the court’s approval to finalize the settlement of the lawsuit against the city of Tucson.
Most of the money — 75% — will go to Ingram-Lopez’s 2-year-old daughter Sophie, said Ted Schmidt the attorney who represented her. The remaining 25% will go to Ingram-Lopez’s mother, he said.
City Attorney Mike Rankin confirmed the court’s approval of the settlement but declined to comment.
“We settled for what we settled for recognizing that the plaintiffs were going to need to resolve the split of the total settlement amount between them,” he said.
“It’s hard to lose a loved one to an illness or a car accident,” Schmidt said. “But when it happens at the hands of people you’re expecting are there to protect you, in such a horrific way it’s just a painful memory.”
The daughter’s funds will be under the protection of a fiduciary — in this case a corporation run by a pair of lawyers — who will ensure the money is only used within court-approved limitations until Sophie is an adult, Schmidt said.
Sophie’s mother was Ingram-Lopez’s fiancée, meaning she had no legal claim for his death, he said. The settlement will ensure Ingram-Lopez’s daughter will have a home.
“This brings closure for the family, to not be concerned now for litigation and knowing that they can put this chapter behind them,” Schmidt said. “And fortunately they can feel that there is justice to the extent you can have it in a civil lawsuit.”
Schmidt commended the city for investigating the case, and taking steps to prevent what happened to Ingram-Lopez from happening again.
Since details of the in-custody death were released in June, the city has taken significant action toward public safety reform, including the implementation of a community safety pilot program and an analysis of several police review boards
Ingram-Lopez’s family filed a notice of claim in August against the city and the officers involved, seeking $19 million in damages.
The three officers involved in the incident resigned after an internal investigation and review of body camera footage which showed “multiple policy violations,” Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said last year, adding that the officers would have been terminated had they not resigned.
An autopsy report showed that Ingram-Lopez had high amounts of cocaine in his system and a preexisting heart condition. He went into cardiac arrest while restrained.
In video footage, Ingram-Lopez asked officers for water repeatedly, screamed for his grandmother’s help and said that he couldn’t breathe.
Then-County Attorney Barbara LaWall issued a memo in September saying the officers would not face criminal charges in Ingram-Lopez’s death.