$2.9 million settlement approved in Tucson police custody death

The Pima County Superior Court has approved a $2.9 million settlement with the family of a man who died in Tucson police custody, the family’s attorney said.

Carlos Ingram-Lopez, 27, died after being restrained by police officers on April 21. The family learned of the settlement in December but were waiting for the court’s approval to finalize the settlement of the lawsuit against the city of Tucson.

Most of the money — 75% — will go to Ingram-Lopez’s 2-year-old daughter Sophie, said Ted Schmidt the attorney who represented her. The remaining 25% will go to Ingram-Lopez’s mother, he said.

City Attorney Mike Rankin confirmed the court’s approval of the settlement but declined to comment.

“We settled for what we settled for recognizing that the plaintiffs were going to need to resolve the split of the total settlement amount between them,” he said.

“It’s hard to lose a loved one to an illness or a car accident,” Schmidt said. “But when it happens at the hands of people you’re expecting are there to protect you, in such a horrific way it’s just a painful memory.”