2 Democrats running to fill District 5 Board of Supervisors seat once held by Richard Elías

“In the wake of the sad passing of Richard Elías, I saw an opportunity to do even more for the people and the community I am so very proud to call home,” Hernandez said. “The Pima County Board of Supervisors has a $1.4 billion budget with priorities that clearly need to be reworked in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

When asked about Pima County’s most pressing issues, Hernandez said the economy, public health and transportation are at the top of the list.

“First and foremost helping to create jobs, help businesses grow, create affordable housing options and improve the lives of our working families,” she said. “Whether that means making it easier for small businesses to grow and create jobs or closing our wage gap, it will be critical for us as a board to focus immediately on these issues to get Pima County moving forward again once we can safely reopen the county’s economy.”

When it comes to public health, Hernandez said supervisors must focus their energy on improving the local health-care system, and that the pandemic has illuminated that need.