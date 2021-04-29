 Skip to main content
2 FEMA mobile COVID-19 shot clinics coming to Tucson

The University of Arizona said Thursday it will discontinue its drive-thru clinic clinic on campus beginning Monday, May 3. It will instead move all vaccinations inside.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star, File

Pima County will begin receiving federal assistance in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, although not in the way originally planned.

After Arizona and federal officials could not agree on how to run a federal mass vaccination site here, the plan switched to mobile outreach. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending two mobile vaccination units, administrative staff and federal vaccinators here to help the county vaccinate its hardest-to-reach communities.

The units will operate at two concurrent locations for three days before moving to the next site. Locations were selected based on census tract data and the social vulnerability of the area.

“We’re extremely grateful to FEMA for partnering with us on this effort to reach pockets of the community who may not have easy access to this life-saving vaccine,” said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “The ability to offer vaccines during evenings and weekends will enable us to reach folks whose work or school schedules prevent them from getting a vaccine now.”

Both the two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for walk-up registrants 18 years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, vaccinators will return to each community 28 days after their first visit to provide the second dose.

Each mobile unit will have the capacity to administer 250 vaccines per day, and that number could increase depending on demand.

Local emergency workers will be at each location in case of any rare, adverse reactions to the vaccine, and help will also be available to anyone needing assistance with mobility, language or other accommodations.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Health Services vaccine distribution site on the University of Arizona campus is still allowing people without appointments to walk up to the Ina E. Gittings Building at 1737 E. University Blvd., or drive up to the UA mall, and get vaccinated.

However, beginning on Monday, May 3, the university will discontinue its drive-thru clinic and move all vaccination operations inside Gittings.

As more people are vaccinated and demand decreases, the university’s site will be adjusting its operating hours, and June 25 will be the last day, officials said.

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or

Mobile clinics

Some sites for the mobile clinics are still being finalized, but the initial rollout includes the following plans. Clinic hours are set to be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

• May 3 to May 5: Pima Community College Desert Vista, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, and Pima Community College West, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.

• May 7 to May 9: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Rd., and Desert Diamond Casino, 7350 S. Nogales Hwy.

• May 11 to May 13: Tucson Greyhound Park, 2601 S. 3rd Ave., and Wheeler Taft Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr.

• May 15 to May 17: Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. 1st Ave., and Curtis Park, 2110 W. Curtis Rd. 

UA vaccine clinic hours

Those interested in scheduling an appointment at the UA site can still do so by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those who need assistance with scheduling can call 602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201 for help in English or Spanish.

The vaccinate site will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, May 9. 

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from May 10 to May 22. 

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 24 to May 28. 

The site will be open for second doses only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 1 to June 25, Monday through Friday only. 

The site will be closed on May 23, and May 29-31. 

