2 FEMA mobile COVID-19 shot clinics coming to Tucson

Pima County will begin receiving federal assistance in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, although not in the way originally planned.

After Arizona and federal officials could not agree on how to run a federal mass vaccination site here, the plan switched to mobile outreach. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending two mobile vaccination units, administrative staff and federal vaccinators here to help the county vaccinate its hardest-to-reach communities.

The units will operate at two concurrent locations for three days before moving to the next site. Locations were selected based on census tract data and the social vulnerability of the area.

“We’re extremely grateful to FEMA for partnering with us on this effort to reach pockets of the community who may not have easy access to this life-saving vaccine,” said County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “The ability to offer vaccines during evenings and weekends will enable us to reach folks whose work or school schedules prevent them from getting a vaccine now.”