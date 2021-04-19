2 GOP senators blast critics of proposed changes to Arizona voting laws

Mesnard's proposal, Senate Bill 1713, would require anyone sending in an early ballot to also provide a date of birth as well as either a driver's license number or a county-issued voter ID number. That has raised concerns for people who do not drive, as few people are aware of their ID number.

He did not dispute that there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the process in Arizona. But Mesnard said that's irrelevant.

"I don't even have to sit here and debate whether someone found evidence or not,'' he said. "What is undebatable is that people have a lot of concerns about it. That, by itself, is a threat.''

He specifically rejected that the reason for voter doubt is that former President Donald Trump spread rumors for months before the 2020 election that early ballots are inherently untrustworthy and insisted the only way he could lose is if there was fraud.

"At the end of the day, these things began long before President Trump was president,'' Mesnard said, though he said it did reach a "pinnacle'' during the campaign.

"The response is not just to dismiss them because he claimed there was fraud and we didn't have some sort of level of evidence that meets somebody's standard that we're not going to do anything,'' Mesnard said. "We're not going to ignore those problems.''