2 Green Valley residents bitten by snakes in separate incidents

Two Green Valley residents suffered snake bites in separate incidents within a 12-hour period this week, officials say.

At about 7 a.m. Thursday, an 81-year-old man was attempting to retrieve a golf ball hit into brush when he was bitten in the left ankle, a Green Valley Fire District news release said.

He called paramedics to the 2000 block of West Calle Estio and was taken to Banner-University Hospital.

The man was unable to identify the type of snake that bit him, officials said.

On Thursday, a 67-year-old woman was bit on her left foot by a rattlesnake while walking her dog about 7: 30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Placita De La Cotonia.

She suffered minor pain and was taken to Carondolet St. Mary's Hospital by her husband after declining an ambulance, the news release said.

Firefighters were able to capture the rattlesnake that bit the woman.

These incidents added to the 20 to 25 snake-related calls received daily by the fire district, officials said.

Rattlesnakes are most active in the early mornings and evenings, the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center says.