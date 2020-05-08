2 Green Valley residents bitten by snakes in separate incidents

Two Green Valley residents suffered snake bites in separate incidents within a 12-hour period this week, officials say.
At about 7 a.m. Thursday, an 81-year-old man was attempting to retrieve a golf ball hit into brush when he was bitten in the left ankle, a Green Valley Fire District news release said.
He called paramedics to the 2000 block of West Calle Estio and was taken to Banner-University Hospital.
The man was unable to identify the type of snake that bit him, officials said.
On Thursday, a 67-year-old woman was bit on her left foot by a rattlesnake while walking her dog about 7: 30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Placita De La Cotonia.
She suffered minor pain and was taken to Carondolet St. Mary's Hospital by her husband after declining an ambulance, the news release said.
Firefighters were able to capture the rattlesnake that bit the woman.
These incidents added to the 20 to 25 snake-related calls received daily by the fire district, officials said.
Rattlesnakes are most active in the early mornings and evenings, the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center says.
Residents should watch where they step and pay attention to where they put their hands and feet. The snakes shouldn't be approached or handled, even if they appear to be dead.
Tips for surviving rattlesnake season
Watch your step!
Don't put your hands where you can't see
Please don’t approach or provoke the snakes
Rodent control
Other possible deterrents
Call your local emergency response department
Tips for if you're bitten: Go immediately to a hospital to be examined
What bite victims should avoid
Don’t forget about your pets
A reminder about some species of rattlesnake
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.