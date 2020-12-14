 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 killed in crash on Tucson's east side
top story

2 killed in crash on Tucson's east side

  • Updated
Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Two people were killed early Sunday when the vehicle they were in crashed on the east side.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Jhonus Gonzalez, 26, and Justin Ziegler, 25, were killed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Speedway and Rancho del Jefe Loop, east of North Houghton Road. The sheriff's department did not indicated who was driving. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Speedway when the crash occurred at about 3:45 a.m.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News