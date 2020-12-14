2 killed in crash on Tucson's east side

Two people were killed early Sunday when the vehicle they were in crashed on the east side.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Jhonus Gonzalez, 26, and Justin Ziegler, 25, were killed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Speedway and Rancho del Jefe Loop, east of North Houghton Road. The sheriff's department did not indicated who was driving. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Speedway when the crash occurred at about 3:45 a.m.
